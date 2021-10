KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the team's 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. "You kind of just have to take it on the chin. I mean, we've got to get better. I mean, at the end of the day, that's what we've got to do. We still have got a long season left. But this is definitely one you're going to remember. That's a good football team, don't get me wrong but we don't lose football games like that, especially at home."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO