Belmar, NJ

Jersey Shore BBQ is closing the doors at its original Belmar location

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
BELMAR, NJ – The owners of Jersey Shore BBQ, Dana and Doug Walsh have announced that they are closing their Belmar restaurant after ten years in operation. “It is with a heavy heart yet sound conscience that we announce the closing of our Belmar location. We opened in Belmar in 2010 and have endured this pandemic, lived and cried with y’all during and after Sandy, and met some of the finest and most loyal customers that any small business could ask for,” the Walshes said. “We’re so thankful to you, our amazing customers, for the 10+ years of support in Belmar.”

