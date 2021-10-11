Guard at New York Apple Store Stabbed for Implementing COVID-19 Restrictions

On Friday evening, the guy suspected of stabbing a security officer at an Apple Store in New York City is still on the loose, according to authorities. People shop at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store in New York City on September 24, 2021, during the debut of Apple’s new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The incident occurred after an argument over wearing a mask inside the business at 401 West 14th Street in Manhattan, according to authorities, per MSN.