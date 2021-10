DENVER – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that a federal grand jury in Denver indicted Nathaniel Corser, age 21, of Colorado Springs, with a charge of distributing fentanyl, which resulted in death. The grand jury also indicted Corser on charges of dealing fentanyl near a school, possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it near a school, possessing morphine with the intent to distribute it near a school, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted of the charges in the indictment, Corser faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO