Jacque returns to work Thursday

Albeit remote, you will still see State Senator Andre Jacque leading a committee hearing later this week. It will mark the first time Senator Jacque has been heard from since his two-month battle with COVID-19. The Associated Press reports that the De Pere Republican is using a walker to get around and that his breathing is still on the mend. He will appear remotely to lead the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Human Services, Children, and Families on October 14th at 12 p.m. He is one of the authors for three of the bills listed on the agenda for Thursday’s hearing relating to access to an original impounded birth record, creating a foster parents’ bill of rights, and responses to reports relating to at-risk adults.