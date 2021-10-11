CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Liz Truss won the tussle with Raab over Chevening? New Foreign Secretary uses grace-and-favour mansion to entertain Baltic counterparts - as No10 insists deputy PM is NOT running the country while Boris holidays in Spain

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Liz Truss appears to have emerged victorious in the tussle with Dominic Raab over using the grace-and-favour Chevening mansion.

A laughing Foreign Secretary welcomed counterparts from Baltic states for talks at the Kent estate today - posting tweets highlighting the location.

The property had become a point of tension amid claims Mr Raab was trying to cling on to it despite being shifted to Justice Secretary in the reshuffle.

Downing Street refused to be drawn on whether Mr Raab was being denied use of the opulent residence, merely saying the arrangements will be set out 'in due course'.

Meanwhile, No10 has insisted Mr Raab - made deputy PM in the Cabinet overhaul as a consolation - is not in charge of the government while Boris Johnson is on holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pXDM_0cNhyVy600
Edgars Rinkvis (left), Gabrielius Landsbergis (centre) and Eva-Maria Liimets (right) - foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia respectively - were all at Chevening today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320V8h_0cNhyVy600
Ms Truss seemed to make a point this afternoon by tweeting pictures of her gathering at Chevening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzHKo_0cNhyVy600
Ms Truss welcomes Mr Landsbergis for talks at Chevening today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jyulu_0cNhyVy600
The property had become a point of tension amid claims Mr Raab (pictured at Tory conference) was trying to cling on to it despite being shifted to Justice Secretary in the reshuffle

The premier's spokesman stressed he remains at the helm even though he is at a luxury resort with wife Carrie and their son Wilf in Spain.

Edgars Rinkvis, Gabrielius Landsbergis and Eva-Maria Liimets - foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia respectively - were all at Chevening today.

Ms Truss replaced Mr Raab in last month's Cabinet reshuffle after he was roundly criticised for being on holiday while Afghanistan tumbled to the Taliban.

The 115-room Chevening House is traditionally used by the Foreign Secretary.

However Mr Raab was said to believe that he should keep rights over the house for official visits.

Lib Dem ex-leader Nick Clegg had used of the property as deputy PM during the coalition years.

The wrangling prompted briefing from allies of Ms Truss that her predecessor was being 'ridiculous'.

One senior source told MailOnline today that Ms Truss's meeting was 'always supposed to be at Chevening' and using the property was 'business as usual'.

'We’re focused on getting on with the job rather than debates about houses,' the source said.

'Liz inherited this meeting when she became foreign sec - it was always supposed to be at Chevening, so it’s very much business as usual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeXsz_0cNhyVy600
No10 has insisted Mr Raab - made deputy PM in the Cabinet overhaul as a consolation - is not in charge of the government while Boris Johnson is on holiday with wife Carrie (pictured together last week)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDByA_0cNhyVy600
Ms Truss and Mr Raab sat next to each other for the PM's speech to Tory conference last week 

