Exclusive Excerpt: How This Founder Closed the Deal That Changed Esports Forever
The child of a single mother, Delane Parnell grew up in an impoverished neighborhood off Detroit's Seven Mile Road. His father was murdered a few months before he was born. His mother transported him from home to home as she bounced between jobs. Still, the young Parnell had a knack for business. By the time he was 17, he had parlayed a job mopping floors at a MetroPCS into co-owning three Detroit-area cellphone shops.www.inc.com
