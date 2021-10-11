Elmira Police searching for suspect seen stealing package off porch in surveillance video

The Elmira Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect seen stealing a package from an address in the 800 block of Euclid Avenue.

The package was stolen from the porch of a residence.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)-737-5626 or the tip line at (607)-271-HALT.

Photo of the suspect from Elmira Police Department.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

CANDIDATE Q&A SERIES: Here’s how candidates can use FingerLakes1.com’s platform this election season

This year FingerLakes1.com is providing candidates for elected office the opportunity to let their voice be heard in a new ...

New York’s latest battle with COVID-19 is now involving the courts, as families sue hospitals in an attempt to save ...

Hopes of sending developers packaging have been dashed after a Genesee Supreme Court judge recently dismissed an Article 78 lawsuit ...

New York State Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened Sunday morning in Groton and ...