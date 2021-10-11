CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Police searching for suspect seen stealing package off porch in surveillance video

 4 days ago

The Elmira Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect seen stealing a package from an address in the 800 block of Euclid Avenue.

The package was stolen from the porch of a residence.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)-737-5626 or the tip line at (607)-271-HALT.

Photo of the suspect from Elmira Police Department.

