Hilton, NY

Another Upstate resident arrested for role on Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol, this time a Hilton man

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago

The number of Upstate New York residents involved in the insurrection January 6 at the U.S. Capitol continues to rise, most recently with the arrest of a Hilton resident.

Cody Mattice, 28, of Hilton, has been arrested. The government believes he is a flight risk and asked for a detention hearing. They also believe he is a danger to the community.

Charges detailed in the warrant issued for his arrest include weapons offenses, assault, resist, impeding officers by using a dangerous weapon, and an act of physical violence in the U.S. Capitol.

Mattice was arrested Thursday and is due back for the detention hearing Tuesday.

Hilton, NY
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

