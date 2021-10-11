Another Upstate resident arrested for role on Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol, this time a Hilton man

The number of Upstate New York residents involved in the insurrection January 6 at the U.S. Capitol continues to rise, most recently with the arrest of a Hilton resident.

Cody Mattice, 28, of Hilton, has been arrested. The government believes he is a flight risk and asked for a detention hearing. They also believe he is a danger to the community.

Charges detailed in the warrant issued for his arrest include weapons offenses, assault, resist, impeding officers by using a dangerous weapon, and an act of physical violence in the U.S. Capitol.

Mattice was arrested Thursday and is due back for the detention hearing Tuesday.

