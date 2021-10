Lemoyne "Lefty" Ries passed away at his home on Oct. 9 under hospice care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lefty is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Fensel); three daughters and their spouses: Debra and Don Beier, Cheryl and Bob Wollmann and Cindy and Dean Lehmann; son-in-law Jamie Cressman; nine grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.