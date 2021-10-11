SOLIDWORKS Champions Made a ‘Fire’ Costume for This Kiddo!

For this tutorial I wanted to play around with a toy design that used movement of one part to move other parts. So, I designed this Dinosaur Pull Along toy, which when pulled along a surface, the wheels turn causing the shape sorting barrel sat on inner wheels to rotate backwards. The barrel is removable from the toy but will sit in place on the wheels. It also contains 3 shape blocks which also move around within the barrel as it turns. I have seen several of these fun toys around and decided to create my own. The files needed for the tutorial are available here. You will find the blocks and floor parts needed for the analysis part of the tutorial, along with the DXF files and decals for this design.

