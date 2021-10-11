CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Kremlin dismisses 'unscientific' claims that Russia STOLE the blueprint for the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab so Putin could use it to develop his own Sputnik vaccine

By Bhvishya Patel, Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Kremlin has hit back at accusations that it used a spy embedded in Britain to steal the blueprint for the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to develop its own.

It was reported today that British security sources have evidence that a Moscow mole was able to take the design to help Vladimir Putin's scientists create the suspiciously similar Sputnik V jab, and win the race to produce the world's first effective jab against the coronavirus.

But Putin's presidential spokesman and close ally Dmitry Peskov later dismissed the report, calling it 'unscientific,' while the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) branded the report 'unethical'.

It was not clear from the report whether the allegedly stolen blueprint was a document from the Swedish pharma giant's lab or factory, or a vial of the finished medicine then smuggled out of the country for analysis in Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PgKj_0cNhuz6w00
Vladimir Putin (pictured October 11) confirmed that he had received Russia's Sputnik V shot earlier this year. It was reported today that British security sources have evidence that a Moscow mole took the AstraZeneca design to help Russian scientists develop the Sputnik jab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tr0mE_0cNhuz6w00
Putin's presidential spokesman and close ally Dmitry Peskov (pictured) today dismissed reports claiming British intelligence sources have evidence that a Russian spy stole blueprints to the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to make its own, suspiciously similar Sputnik V

Hitting back at the allegations, the RDIF - Russia's sovereign wealth fund - called the report 'unethical', saying that it 'undermines the global vaccination effort.'

The RDIF went on to claim that the report 'make absolutely no sense scientifically as Sputnik V and AstraZeneca use different platforms.'

The organisation's statement explained the differences between the two vaccines. Sputnik V, it says, uses a human adenoviral platform, while the AstraZeneca vaccine uses a chimpanzee adenoviral vector.

This, it claims, means that Russia could not have stolen the blueprints to the AstraZeneca vaccine, adding that the 'Sputnik V team and AstraZeneca are conducting joint clinical trials,' and therefore the country would have no reason to carry out the alleged espionage.

Home Office minister Damian Hinds claimed today he couldn’t comment on the allegations, but didn’t deny the report.

‘It's fair to assume there are certainly foreign states who constantly would like to get their hands on sensitive information, including commercial and scientific secrets and intellectual property',' he said.

MI5 spies have already said that Russian hackers launched repeated attempts to carry out cyber attacks on Oxford University starting in March 2020 - around a month after British scientists announced they had started developing a vaccine.

In April last year Oxford/AZ announced they were starting the first human trials - but the following month Moscow said they had invented their own vaccine.

By August Vladimir Putin gave a TV address to the Russian people saying the country had won the global race to create the first Covid-19 jab, and it later emerged that Sputnik V works in almost exactly the same way as the British counterpart.

Both are viral vector vaccines, meaning both use another dormant virus to carry the immune agent that then destroy the coronavirus.

The timeline of events suggests that Moscow could have taken the blueprint during the first human trials in the UK, and it raises questions about how senior the mole might be - and if they have been caught.

Sources told The Sun that British ministers have been briefed on evidence showing spies working for the Kremlin had stolen the blueprint for the Covid jab from the multinational pharmaceutical company in order to design their own vaccine.

Tory MP Bob Seely, an expert in Russian affairs, said: 'I think we need to get serious about Russian and Chinese espionage. Whether it is stealing the design for Astra- Zeneca or blackmailing us over energy by these authoritarian and totalitarian regimes, we need to get wise to them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGJWl_0cNhuz6w00
Two early clinical trials done in Moscow this year indicated Russia's Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective. Pictured: Vials of Russia's Sputnik V jab (file photo)

Oxford AZ vs Sputnik: Race to the first vaccine between Russia and the West

Timeline

February 11 2020

Oxford University researchers begin developing a vaccine against Covid using data on the virus sent from China.

April 23

Trials of the vaccine on healthy human volunteers begin.

April 30

Oxford announces they will be working with AstraZeneca to develop and distribute the vaccine.

May

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology announces that it has developed a vaccine.

It later emerges that it works in the same way as the Oxford/AZ jab - a viral vector vaccine, meaning it uses another virus to carry the immune agent - damaged parts of the real coronavirus, which can trigger a reaction but not cause an infection - into human cells.

July 17

UK security agencies are 'more than 95 per cent sure' that Russian hackers have targeted vaccine developers in the UK.

The statement was made by late security minister James Brokenshire.

August 11

Vladimir Putin announces that Russia has developed the world's first effective coronavirus vaccine - and that it has no negative side effects.

November 23

Oxford and AstraZeneca announce results of their trials, and say that it is safe.

December 30

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is approved for use in the UK.

What do we know about Sputnik V - and how is it similar to Britain's Oxford/AZ jab?

There are several similarities between the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and Russia's Sputnik V.

The Russian jab is what is known as an viral vector vaccine – which uses two weakened adenoviruses that cause the common cold that have been modified not to trigger illness.

Researchers have used this technology to produce vaccines against a number of pathogens including flu, Zika and Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers).

After the vaccine is injected into a person’s arm, the adenoviruses enter human cells and travel to their nuclei, the chamber where the cell’s DNA is stored.

The vaccine are programmed to carry the genetic code of the coronavirus's 'spike protein', which Sars-CoV-2 uses to invade the body.

It uses this genetic code to trick the body into mounting an immune response, priming the immune system to attack coronavirus if the real virus infects the body.

Oxford's jab uses a chimpanzee adenovirus in this process, whereas Sputnik V uses two human adenoviruses.

Both jabs also require two doses to spark maximum protection against the virus.

And they also need to be stored between 2 and 8C (35.6 to 46.4F).

Clinical trials showed that the Oxford vaccine was up to 90 per cent effective against Covid infections.

For comparison, Russia's Sputnik V was found to be 92 per cent effective.

There are, however, some differences between the jabs.

Only the AstraZeneca shot has been linked to vanishingly rare blood clots.

Sputnik V's developers say it has not been linked to this rare side effect.

Experts have said, however, that there is no reason why no blood clots should be recorded following vaccination.

The Sputnik V vaccine is also yet to be approved by either the World Health Organization or the European Medicines Agency.

The WHO suspended its approval process three weeks ago saying the manufacturing process of the jab had not met the necessary standards.

The EMA said last week that Russia is repeatedly delaying its inspections. They added that Moscow was failing to provide data that regulators deem a standard requirement of the drug approval process.

Oxford/AstraZeneca's vaccine has cleared phase III trials, a hurdle all jabs need to cross to be deemed safe and effective.

Sputnik V has published interim Phase III data in The Lancet, but is yet to provide a full breakdown of its trials.

Conservative backbencher Andrew Bridgen said: 'We know that the UK has the best scientists and research facilities, but Russia probably has the best spies'.

Sources told The Sun that British ministers have been told they have evidence that spies working for the Kremlin had stolen the blueprint for the Covid jab from the multinational pharmaceutical company in order to design their own vaccine.

The claims come just months after President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he had received Russia's Sputnik V shot as he urged Russians to get vaccinated against Covid.

In September the results from two early clinical trials held in Moscow and published in the prestigious British journal The Lancet indicated Russia's Covid-19 vaccine, which uses similar technology to the Oxford jab, was safe and effective.

The Russian scientists behind the studies said the jab stimulated an immune response in all inoculated participants and did not cause any serious health issues.

Production of antibodies seen in the patients suggested the vaccine was able to prepare the body to be able to fend off Covid-19.

Independent Western scientists said the results were 'somewhat reassuring' but warned the trials were too small and narrow to justify injecting millions of Russians.

Just 76 people were involved in the study, only half of whom were actually jabbed, and volunteers were all healthy and mostly in their 20s and 30s.

Scientists in the US and UK, who were not involved with the work, said the results were 'encouraging' and that the vaccine showed 'promise'.

However they were still concerned about the quality of the research and of jumping the gun and pumping the jab into people too soon.

The trials took place in two hospitals in Moscow, the Burdenko Hospital and Sechenov University Hospital.

Participants were aged between 18 and 60 and all deemed healthy with no underlying health conditions.

In phase 1 of the trial, volunteers were given one part of the vaccine to see if they suffered any negative side effects.

Nearly 60 per cent of participants suffered some pain at their injection site, while half suffered high temperatures - these are generally considered mild, acceptable effects.

Four in 10 reported a sore head, while a quarter felt weak or a lack of energy and 24 per cent had muscle and joint pain.

All of these symptoms were mild and quite common in many other adenovirus vaccines, so the Sputnik V was deemed to be safe and well tolerated.

The study came after Putin confirmed he had received the Sputnik V jab.

The Kremlin had previously said that Putin received a two-dose vaccine in March and April, but it gave no further details and did not release images of him getting it.

But Putin used his annual televised phone-in this June to cast Russia's four vaccines as highly effective and safe, while taking a swipe at shots that are widely used in the West.

'As you can see, everything is in order, and thank God we don't have such tragic situations after vaccinations like AstraZeneca or Pfizer,' he said, adding that 23 million of Russia's more than 144 million population had been vaccinated.

He continued: 'I thought that I needed to be protected for as long as possible. So I chose to be vaccinated with Sputnik V. The military is getting vaccinated with Sputnik V, and after all I'm the commander-in-chief.

'After the first shot, I didn't feel anything at all. About four hours later, there was some tenderness where I had the shot.

'I did the second at midday. At midnight, I measured my temperature. It was 37.2 (Celsius). I went to sleep, woke up and my temperature was 36.6. That was it.

He added: 'I don't support mandatory vaccination, and I continue to hold this point of view.'

In July, Russian internet troll factories were blamed for an anti-Pfizer Covid jab smear campaign by a report by the Network Contagion Research Institute.

The paper claimed the aim of the misinformation drive was to promote the country's own Sputnik V vaccine.

Tactics used by the smear campaign included releasing and promoting negative coverage of Pfizer and targeting specific countries.

The report said one unusual approach saw marketing firms from Russia directly go to popular figures to try and get them to act on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

It alleged: 'Russian marketing firms have directly approached social-media influencers in France.

'Offering financial compensation for promoting fraudulent, allegedly 'leaked' stories about Pfizer vaccine complications.'

The report claimed that the Russian had also zeroed in on spreading the messages in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Canada.

This was due to them believing those countries were seen as potential export markets for Sputnik.

NCRI's paper continued: 'In a Council on Foreign Relations blog post, members of Novetta, a disinformation tracking firm, revealed that in the Fall of 2020, well before vaccine makers had released any data to confirm vaccine effectiveness, public opinion of Sputnik V in Africa was suspiciously high.

Analytics company Novetta also found that the Russian vaccine had the 'second-highest rate of positive quotes (66 per cent) in African media coverage' and the 'the second-lowest negative perception (11 per cent)'.

MailOnline has contacted Downing Street for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian warships stage show of strength off Japan as a 'welcome message' for Tokyo's new PM after he declared sovereignty over disputed islands

Russian warships have staged a show of strength in the Sea of Japan after the country's new Prime Minister laid claim to a chain of islands controlled by Moscow. The Varyag, a Russian cruiser and flagship of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the drills alongside anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and 12 support ships on Monday.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
UPI News

Great power competition with Russia, China is a fallacy

Interestingly, the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations have pursued remarkably similar foreign policies based on a great power competition with Russia and principally China, as what is now, according to the Pentagon, "the pacing threat." President Barack Obama made the decision in 2011 to "pivot" to Asia, subsequently softened to...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kremlin#Oxford Astrazeneca#British#Swedish#Home Office
The Associated Press

Putin says relations with Biden “working and stable”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin, speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, also said that Russia stands ready to boost...
POTUS
kezi.com

Vladimir Putin says Russia is not using energy as a weapon

President Vladimir Putin has rejected accusations that Russia is deliberately driving natural gas prices higher in Europe by withholding exports. Speaking at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin called the accusations "politically motivated" and without evidence. His comments came as EU officials said lower than anticipated supplies of Russian gas were partly to blame for Europe's energy crisis and pledged to accelerate the bloc's efforts to wean itself off fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia sets new daily COVID-19 deaths record

Russia on Wednesday reported a new record of daily coronavirus deaths amid a slow vaccination rate and authorities' reluctance to tighten restrictions.The government coronavirus task force reported 984 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the pandemic's new high. The country has repeatedly marked record daily death tolls over the past few weeks as infections soared to near all-time highs, with 28,717 confirmed new cases reported Wednesday.The Kremlin has attributed the mounting contagion and deaths to a laggard vaccination rate. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday that about 43 million Russians, or about 29% of the country's nearly 146...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

Russia’s Defense Ministry said a Russian warship on Friday prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russia’s territorial waters in the Sea of Japan The incident came as Russia and China conducted joint naval drills in the area, and follows other close encounters involving Russian and Western warships. It appears to reflect Moscow’s intention to raise the stakes in deterring the U.S. and its allies from sending their ships on missions near Russian waters, as relations between Russia and the West are at a post Cold War low.There was no immediate...
MILITARY
spectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: WHO reviews Sputnik vaccine, Russia presses bid

GENEVA — The World Health Organization says it’s still reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved for emergency use against the coronavirus, but no decision is imminent. The clarification comes after Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in recent days said administrative...
PHARMACEUTICALS
kfgo.com

UAE authorises Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine – Russia’s RDIF

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates has authorised the Russia-developed one-shot Sputnik Light as both a standalone COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, Russia’s sovereign fund RDIF said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Heavens)
WORLD
AFP

Putin says Russia ready to increase gas flows as EU prices soar

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia was ready to boost natural gas supplies abroad, after Europe accused Moscow of curbing flows and pushing prices to new records. Some in Europe are blaming Russia for the increase in gas prices, saying Moscow is intentionally not boosting supplies to pressure Europe for more long-term contracts and for the certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

‘Spying more sophisticated than ever’ after claim Russia stole Oxford vaccine

A minister has refused to confirm whether Russian spies “stole” the British-made Covid-19 vaccine to create its own jab. Home Office minister Damian Hinds would not be drawn on allegations that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine’s design was used to create Russia’s Sputnik V jab, instead saying more generally that “state activity” was involved in “industrial espionage”.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

248K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy