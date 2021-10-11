Windows 11 Taskbar lost these features – A pity!

Most new Windows 11-based pre-built PCs will have a security feature that reportedly tanks gaming performance. Per a report from PC Gamer, Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) is a setting designed to thwart malware from infecting your PC, but it's slowing down performance on a number of games considerably. In its testing, PC Gamer found the feature slowed down games by about 25% on average. Far Cry New Dawn, the clear outlier, only showed a 5% frame rate reduction, but Metro Exodus dropped by 24%, Horizon Zero Dawn by 25%, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider by 28%. Those figures more than negate the performance increase from an Nvidia RTX 2070 running on Windows 10 to an RTX 3070 on Windows 11.

