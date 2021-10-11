CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows 11 Taskbar lost these features – A pity!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 is looking great and working well. But there are certain features that are not carried over to Windows 11 from Windows 10. In this guide, we list out features that are missing on Windows 11 Taskbar but exist on Windows 10. The taskbar is where we can see...

www.thewindowsclub.com

The Windows Club

How to allow VPN over metered connection and while roaming on your Windows 11 computer

Windows 11 has overs to set a metered connection for your network. The purpose is to make sure that data isn’t overused especially for fixed data networks. However, this impacts connectivity to the VPN. The same happens while roaming. If you wish to allow VPN over metered connection and while roaming on your Windows 11 system, then please read through this article.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

The 8 best Windows 11 features you'll want to try first

Windows 11 launches on October 5 and sees many improvements and updates. With a slick new interface and features that improve productivity, Microsoft’s latest operating system appears to be a vast improvement over Windows 10. If you’re used to Windows 10, firing up Windows 11 and seeing its new layout...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Windows 11: Release date, new features and everything else you need to know

Windows 11 is bringing some big changes to the long-standing operating system, including its first name change in six years. The Windows 11 update will begin rolling out Oct. 5, though Windows 11 public beta is already available to download. (Here's how to download Windows 11 free after it launches and see whether your PC is compatible.)
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

7 game-changing Windows 10 and Windows 11 hidden features you should be using

If you’re a Windows user, you probably already know your way around the operating system. However, Microsoft rolls out new features for Windows every few months. Whether you’re new to Windows, or someone who’s owned a PC for years, there’s a good chance you missed some of these additions. When...
COMPUTERS
Beta News

Start11 will let you defy Microsoft and move the taskbar in Windows 11

Starting next week, Microsoft will start to rollout Windows 11 to people with compatible computers that qualify for the free upgrade. While there have been numerous previous versions of the operating system for people to play with, it is not until October 5 or later that the vast majority of people will get to play with Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
GamesRadar+

Windows 11 security feature reportedly tanks gaming performance on pre-built PCs

Most new Windows 11-based pre-built PCs will have a security feature that reportedly tanks gaming performance. Per a report from PC Gamer, Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) is a setting designed to thwart malware from infecting your PC, but it's slowing down performance on a number of games considerably. In its testing, PC Gamer found the feature slowed down games by about 25% on average. Far Cry New Dawn, the clear outlier, only showed a 5% frame rate reduction, but Metro Exodus dropped by 24%, Horizon Zero Dawn by 25%, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider by 28%. Those figures more than negate the performance increase from an Nvidia RTX 2070 running on Windows 10 to an RTX 3070 on Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Windows 11 is missing some key features ahead of its Oct. 5 release

Windows 11 will begin to roll out Oct. 5 with a staggered launch that will bring the OS to newer devices first. (Find out how to download Windows 11 and how to create a Windows 11 install drive.) The new version of the operating system touts a redesigned interface, a centered Start button and taskbar and a cleaner, more Mac-like aesthetic overall.
TECHNOLOGY
windowsreport.com

Windows 11 features a new Aotearoa keyboard for Māori natives

Microsoft decided to add new functions to its virtual keyboard. This will actually boost macron availability for vowels as default. Thus, the new Aotearoa keyboard is dedicated to Māori natives. Credit for this work goes to the Microsoft New Zeeland team. Much toward user delight, Microsoft is embracing the Reo...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Microsoft Windows 11 free download full version

Windows 11 is now generally available for everyone. For those who still haven’t upgraded to Windows 11, this guide will help you get the full version of Microsoft Windows 11 for free. We already reported to you that Microsoft has made the upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 free of cost. Eligible Windows users can upgrade from Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10 to Windows 11 for free.
COMPUTERS
komando.com

Windows 11 is here – How to upgrade and features you have to try

The next iteration of Microsoft’s Windows operating system is finally here. Tap or click here for the best Windows 11 features. The download is made available for free and packs a host of new features. The beta version has been available to Windows Insiders for some time, and reviews seem...
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Windows 11 benchmark reveals security feature can affect performance

Considering Windows has been ridiculed for decades because of its weak security, it’s no surprise that Microsoft is making security a critical factor in Windows 11. It has even made certain hardware-based security features a minimum requirement for upgrading to the next big Windows release. While that definitely sounds great in general, it seems that at least one aspect of those security measures may have a negative impact on games running on certain Windows 11 PCs.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Windows 11 features: 6 of our favorites and how to use them

Windows 11 is rolling out to eligible devices starting today, complete with a fresh new design and a bunch of new features aimed at streamlining your PC and helping you be more productive. Whether you're using your device at home or in the office, these new features will make your life easier.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Updating to Windows 11 might break the Taskbar and Start Menu

Windows 11 is rolling out as a free update on compatible PCs, but there is one bug that you might want to keep in mind if you’re eager to upgrade. Some folks are reporting that after moving from Windows 10 to Windows 11, the Taskbar and Start Menu don’t work correctly.
COMPUTERS
Ghacks Technology News

Windows 11 review - We take a look at the best features

Windows 11 has been released for all users. If you haven't done so already, check if you have a Windows Update notification to upgrade from Windows 10 for free. Don't worry if your PC doesn't support TPM 2.0, or if you want to download the OS, we got you covered with this hands on review of Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Windows 11: All the best new features you can use today

Microsoft's latest software update is packed with a slew of new features. We'll show you our favorites. Widgets in Windows 11 can show you a personalized feed, like the local weather and news, and your to-do lists. You can move the widgets around and resize them. Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Teams...
COMPUTERS

