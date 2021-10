The Madison Twp. Vol. Fire Company along with Rykers Ridge Fire, Clifty 6 Fire/Rescue and Hanover Fire/Rescue responded to a call of a rescue in Clifty Falls State Park last night at 2300hrs. We were also had help from Clifty Falls Park Managers and staff along with Indiana Conservation Officers. Along with Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. KDH Ems also standing By incase we needed them.