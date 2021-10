When Heidi Flory started the PA Farm to Family Table page on Facebook, she had two goals: Advocate and advertise. The page connects consumers and farmers in the state of Pennsylvania, creating a pathway for local food to reach, as the page implies, the family table. Flory, who operates a 4,800-hog nursery barn and a Hereford cow-calf operation in Hegins, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Steve, started the page during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The need to connect farms directly to their customers was always there, she said, but the pandemic thrust it to the forefront. The page has grown to more than 5,700 followers, 200 of whom are producers.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO