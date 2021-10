While almost every other conference in the NCAA, regardless of division, are allowed to hold year-round practices with their coach on the field, court, or deck, the NESCAC has a long-standing tradition of setting up hard start and end dates to the fall, winter and spring seasons so that their student-athletes are able to spend enough time focusing on academics. In previous years, this date for winter sports has been Nov. 1. However, due to the pandemic, which led to the cancelation of almost all Division 3 seasons during the 2020-2021 academic year, a vote was held at the recurring meeting involving all 11 schools’ presidents and athletic directors.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO