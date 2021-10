The United States men's national team hopes to remain in first place in Concacaf World Cup qualifying when the squad takes its two-game winning streak to Panama on Sunday in a game you can watch live on Paramount+. The red, white and blue are 2-2-0 so far in World Cup Qualifying and are edging out Mexico on goal differential for the top spot. Panama, on the other hand, have been one of the surprises with five points from four games. Sitting in fourth, a win from them would move them into a tie with the U.S. on points.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO