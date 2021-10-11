Where Is The MOST REMOTE spot in North Dakota?

Sure, this would be a great time to start with the "where isn't remote in ND"? But I'm going to skip the sarcasm, we're North Dakotans, we know the score. So there's a grassroots group called Project Remote and the boots-on-ground folks searching out these remote areas all across America? It's a family of three with a love of being in the middle of nowhere. I have really good friends who share this fascination with nothing. Me, I'm the guy that like the wind turbines because they break up the ho-hum of the prairie. But for those that love to be alone- let's find the the loneliest spot in the state.