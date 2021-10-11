CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Analysis: Intentional loopholes in Texas abortion law draw a judge’s rebuke

By The Texas Tribune
fortworthreport.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: If you’d like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey’s column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, just click on the play button below. The federal judge who temporarily blocked enforcement of the new abortion restrictions in Texas said state lawmakers knew...

fortworthreport.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It's just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time. Here are some questions and answers about the law and its path through the courts.HOW EXACTLY DID TEXAS' LAW...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden government to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban

President Joe Biden's administration on Friday said it would ask the Supreme Court to block a ban on most abortions in Texas, in the latest stage of a national battle over reproductive rights. Biden's administration has vowed to fight the Texas ban, citing its interest in upholding Americans' constitutional rights.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Other GOP states urge court to let Texas abortion law stand

Eighteen states threw new support behind Texas' ban on most abortions as the Biden administration waited Thursday for a ruling to determine whether the nation's most restrictive abortion law will be allowed to remain in place.The rush to Texas' defense by the mostly Southern and Midwestern attorneys general reflected the broader stakes and how other Republican-led states might pursue their own versions of Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy. That is before some women know they are even pregnant. Texas has had the ban on the books...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
panolawatchman.com

Hughes believes judge's order suspending Texas abortion law will be overturned

State Sen. Bryan Hughes says he believes a federal judge’s order blocking Texas’ new abortion law will be overturned by an appeals court. On Wednesday evening, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman suspended the law known as Senate Bill 8, which since early September had banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
TheDailyBeast

Judge Temporarily Blocks Restrictive Texas Abortion Law

A judge issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday that temporarily blocks the enforcement of Texas’ controversial new abortion law, S.B. 8. Federal judge Robert Pitman wrote, “People seeking abortions face irreparable harm when they are unable to access abortions; these individuals are entitled to access to abortions under the U.S. Constitution; S.B. 8 prevents access to abortion; a preliminary injunction will allow—at least for some subset of affected individuals—abortions to proceed that otherwise would not have.” The Justice Department had filed suit against the state of Texas to overturn the law at the direction of President Joe Biden. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration is likely to appeal the injunction. Pitman also ordered the state to publish “visible, easy-to-understand” warnings online that Texas courts would not accept lawsuits under S.B. 8 and to notify state court judges and clerks that they should not take up such cases. The law deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who assists in performing an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
abc11.com

Appeals judge's temporary injunction barring enforcement of Texas abortion law

Texas has appealed the district court judge's ruling issuing an emergency injunction on the state's restrictive abortion law to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. A federal judge issued a temporary injunction Wednesday night barring enforcement of Texas' controversial new abortion law. The statute, which went into effect on Sept....
TEXAS STATE
Washington Times

Texas will appeal judge’s order blocking state’s fetal-heartbeat abortion law

Texas is planning to appeal a federal judge’s order blocking the state’s ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. State officials filed notice that it would petition the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on Wednesday night shortly after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an Obama appointee, sided with the Biden Justice Department, which had argued Texas’ law ran afoul of women’s constitutional rights.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Federal Judges#Federal Court#Abortion Laws#State#Senate#U S Supreme Court
CBS News

Texas federal judge blocks state's controversial abortion law saying it's unconstitutional

District Judge Robert Pitman blocked Texas' new abortion law saying it violates a constitutional right and legal precedent. The law bans abortion after embryonic cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks into pregnancy — and allows private citizens to file a lawsuit against anyone who helps someone get an abortion after that stage. Jan Crawford reports.
TEXAS STATE
nbc25news.com

Federal judge orders Texas to suspend the nation's most restrictive abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that has banned most abortions in the state since September. The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman freezes, for now, the strict abortion law known as Senate Bill 8. It bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
buzzfeednews.com

A Judge Asked Why Texas Didn’t Enforce Its Own Abortion Ban If It’s “Confident” The Law Is Constitutional

WASHINGTON — During arguments Friday over the Justice Department’s effort to halt Texas’s six-week abortion ban, US District Judge Robert Pitman told the state’s lawyer that he had an “obvious” question. If Texas was so “confident” in the constitutionality of a law that prohibits doctors from performing nearly all abortions...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy