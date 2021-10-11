CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Lebanese oil storage facility

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
World News

Firefighters extinguished a huge blaze that broke out in a storage tank at one of Lebanon’s main oil facilities in the country’s south after it sent orange flames and a thick black column of smoke into the sky.

The country’s energy minister Walid Fayad said the fire broke out when workers were transferring petrol from one storage tank to another in the coastal town of Zahrani.

He said nearly 250,000 litres of petrol were burnt during the blaze, which lasted more than three hours.

No one was reported hurt.

The fire came as cash-strapped Lebanon struggles through a serious power crisis partly due to severe shortages in fuel that has resulted in electricity cuts lasting up to 22 hours a day.

“The situation now is almost under full control,” Mr Fayad told reporters at the facility.

A firefighter works to extinguish the fire (Hassan Ammar/AP) (AP)

He said earlier that the storage tank was for the Lebanese army.

State-run National News Agency said it was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Lebanese troops had closed the highway linking Beirut with southern Lebanon that passes through Zahrani.

The road was reopened after the fire was extinguished.

The Zahrani Oil Installation is about 30 miles south of Beirut.

It is close to one of Lebanon’s main power stations, which stopped functioning two days ago due to a fuel shortage.

Earlier in the day, the head of the civil defence, Raymound Khattar, told the local MTV station that they believe there were 300,000 litres of petrol in the tanker.

Smoke rises from an oil facility in the southern town of Zahrani (Hassan Ammar/AP) (AP)

Mr Khattar added that work focused on extinguishing the fire and cooling down a nearby tanker, to keep it from igniting.

In August 2020, a blaze at Beirut’s port triggered a massive explosion that killed at least 215 people, wounded thousands and destroyed the facility and nearby neighbourhoods.

The blast at Beirut’s port, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever reported, was caused by hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilisers that had been improperly stored for years.

Earlier this year, a German company found dangerous nuclear material stored at the facility in Zahrani.

Eight small containers that weigh less that two kilograms (4.4lb) containing depleted uranium salts were removed shortly afterwards.

The material has been stored at the facility since the 1950s, when it was run by the Mediterranean Refinery Company, or Medreco.

Medreco was an American company whose main shareholders were Mobil and Caltex and it was active in Lebanon for four decades until the late 1980s.

