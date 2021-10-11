Pumpkin picking time at Camp Helen State Park

What makes the perfect pumpkin? It depends on what you need it for. The bigger ones are better for carving, but they are not preferred taste-wise. The skin of larger ones may be too tough to eat. Smaller pumpkins tend to be have more flavor and be less watery. No matter the size, pumpkins are a great source of vitamins A and C, Iron and Riboflavin. The fleshy part is what makes good pies and breads. But don’t toss the slimy stuff! You can strain it for broth and use for mulling spices. The seeds are a bonus and are packed full of antioxidants! Rinse, dry and toss in a little sea salt and olive oil and bake those for a tasty treat. Pumpkin is good for the skin! There are many great recipes you can incorporate it into facial scrubs and body moisturizers. It generates cell turnover, smooths and brightens, and is high in fatty acids, Vitamin E and Zinc. Schools are also incorporating the great pumpkin into the classroom. It provides a hands-on learning experience that supports science, sensory and language development. From the shape and bumpy texture on the outside to the many discoveries inside, kids of all ages enjoy this seasonal experience!

