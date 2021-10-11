CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Pumpkin picking time at Camp Helen State Park

By Sam Martello
wtvy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to pick the perfect pumpkin this fall at Camp Helen State Park!. You’ll find thousands of pumpkins at the patch ranging in sizes and shapes. Prices range from $1 to about $25. The pumpkin patch is open 7 days a week from...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Republic

Silveyville Pumpkin Patch offers pumpkin picking fun

DIXON — Silveyville Pumpkin Farm is again celebrating the Halloween season with activities and pumpkin picking. Activities this year include ATV and wagon rides, animal viewing, a tree maze and more. Of course, safety guidelines will be in place. With more than 5 acres of pumpkins, visitors will have no problem finding that perfect gourd.
DIXON, CA
skiddle.com

Pumpkin Alley Pick Your Own

Lovely afternoon spent finding the biggest pumpkins with the kids! Lovely little spot! I’m glad we decided to visit early when it was nice and quiet as I expect it’ll be much busier later in the month!. Really great hour or so. Face painting and games included in price. Overall...
LIFESTYLE
dailynewsen.com

Northern Colorado Pumpkin Patch: Pick the Perfect Pumpkin

You can always have quality time with your family when you load the kids into the car and drive to the pumpkin patch. There are many pumpkin patches in Northern Colorado, so you can choose from many. These pumpkin patches have everything you need, from large, orange pumpkins to tiny, sweet pie pumpkins and even franken-pumpkins in shades of white and green.
LIFESTYLE
rimonthly.com

The Best Places for Pumpkin Picking in Rhode Island

Editor’s Note: This post was updated from an earlier version. Confreda Greenhouses and Farm, 2150 Scituate Ave., Cranston, 401-827-5000, confredafarms.com. This farm has Fall Fest where families can hop aboard the hayride, go for a train ride, explore the corn maze and pick pumpkins (priced per pound); tickets range from $1.25 to $12 per activity. If you are looking for something spooky, you can also buy tickets to Scary Acres, Confreda Farm’s haunted hayride that runs every weekend; tickets range from $25-$30.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Patch#Panama City#Wjhg
wfxb.com

How to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin!

What makes the perfect pumpkin? It depends on what you need it for. The bigger ones are better for carving, but they are not preferred taste-wise. The skin of larger ones may be too tough to eat. Smaller pumpkins tend to be have more flavor and be less watery. No matter the size, pumpkins are a great source of vitamins A and C, Iron and Riboflavin. The fleshy part is what makes good pies and breads. But don’t toss the slimy stuff! You can strain it for broth and use for mulling spices. The seeds are a bonus and are packed full of antioxidants! Rinse, dry and toss in a little sea salt and olive oil and bake those for a tasty treat. Pumpkin is good for the skin! There are many great recipes you can incorporate it into facial scrubs and body moisturizers. It generates cell turnover, smooths and brightens, and is high in fatty acids, Vitamin E and Zinc. Schools are also incorporating the great pumpkin into the classroom. It provides a hands-on learning experience that supports science, sensory and language development. From the shape and bumpy texture on the outside to the many discoveries inside, kids of all ages enjoy this seasonal experience!
SCIENCE
danspapers.com

Get Pumped for Hamptons and North Fork Pumpkin Picking

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. There are many reasons why October is prime pumpkin picking season — pumpkin patches are in peak harvesting condition, summer is officially over and families are in full fall mindset. And with Halloween at the end of the month, now’s the time to work on claiming the 2021 title for best jack-o-lantern in your neighborhood.
JAMESPORT, NY
kiowacountyindependent.com

INDY PICKS: Harris Pumpkin Patch

This harvest season is upon us and with that brings the opening of the local Harris Pumpkin Patch. Located east of Highway 385 in Sheridan Lake, Colorado, this is the Harris families’ 4th season in operation. Kim and Rick Harris with the help of their family and close friends’ plant...
SHERIDAN LAKE, CO
Odessa American

Pick a pumpkin at The Bridge this fall

It’s time to pick out that perfect pumpkin to celebrate October and you can do just that starting today at The Bridge Church in Odessa’s Fourth Annual Fall Pumpkin Patch throughout October. The patch, which is located outside the church on 3901 E. Yukon Road, will open to the public...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MONTCO.Today

Playful Pumpkin Picking Spots in Montgomery County

It’s October, and you know what that means…time to pick the pumpkins! The Philadelphia Inquirer writer Michelle Reese finds all the best pumpkin picking places. Start with Abby’s Pumpkins in Perkiomenville. This fun farm offers a pretty wooded area amid rolling hills, where you just might see some wildlife. There’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
La Crosse Tribune

Pumpkin & A Pint event Saturday at Dash-Park

The Onalaska Art Keepers (OAK) are bringing a new fall festival to Dash-Park in Onalaska. Pumpkin & A Pint will have pumpkin painting, live music, a pumpkin tree, a live art auction and the scavenger hunt grand prize drawing. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
ONALASKA, WI
Dartmouth

Farm Club Pitches in Picking Pumpkins and Squash

During harvest season, the student-run Farm Club hosts volunteer workdays at the Dartmouth Organic Farm several times a week. On a recent trip, a group of students spent the afternoon picking pumpkins and squash of all shapes and sizes.
AGRICULTURE
Door County Pulse

It’s Pumpkin Patch Time Again

Egg Harbor will look a little different this weekend. From the pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns and autumn displays outside businesses, to the carnival rides down at the marina, there will be a lot to see, do and listen to courtesy of the Pumpkin Patch Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Harbor View Park...
EGG HARBOR, WI
Vacaville Reporter

Vacaville Parks and Recreation to host Pumpkins on the Patio

Vacaville Parks and Recreation is hosting Pumpkins on the Patio from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. All ability levels and ages 10 years old or older are welcome to join the pumpkin carving activity. It costs $5 to register and is free for caregivers. Registered participants will get a pumpkin...
VACAVILLE, CA
fourstateshomepage.com

Traveling the Four States: Branson Pumpkins

Each year from mid-September to November, the Ozarks change from bursting branches of green to the rich fall colors of red, orange and yellow. With the leaves turning warm colors and the temperatures dropping, fall is a season for change. Branson is a top choice for a change in scenery where the colors of autumn are in full view!
BRANSON, MO
Reporter

PICK OF THE PATCH: Pumpkin mania coming to Yardley-Makefield

LOWER MAKEFIELD >> An immense tractor trailer will arrive at Yardley United Methodist Church in Lower Makefield on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. to deliver more than 500 pumpkins of all sizes, from a Native American-owned and operated farm in New Mexico, in preparation for the church’s annual Pumpkin Patch on its front lawn at Scammell’s Corner.
LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WLUC

State parks remain busy as camping ends Oct. 31

HOUGHTON & BARAGA COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - There are only a few weeks left in the 2021 camping season. Oct. 31 marks the last day of camping in Michigan state parks. Baraga State Park Account Assistant Kelly Somero says it’s been busier than last year. “A lot of people were...
MICHIGAN STATE
columbusnavigator.com

Franklin Park Conservatory Will Be A Candlelit Wonderland For Pumpkins Aglow

I don’t know about you, but I’m so ready to get my pumpkin on. There’s no better place to celebrate everyone’s favorite gourd than Pumpkins Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory. Starting October 13, you’ll have three weekends to experience the magic of hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns. The decorations throughout the...
LIFESTYLE
Only In Nashville

Pick Your Own Pumpkins This Fall At The Walden Pumpkin Farm Near Nashville

When the air gets crisp and autumn finally makes an appearance here in Middle Tennessee, you’ll find quite a few folks ready and raring to get their hands on a pumpkin spice latte with a single destination in mind: Walden Pumpkin Farm. The locally owned and operated locale is one of the sweetest places to […] The post Pick Your Own Pumpkins This Fall At The Walden Pumpkin Farm Near Nashville appeared first on Only In Your State.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy