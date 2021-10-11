CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury sworn to hear murder trial of teenager

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRKHo_0cNhoPAo00

A jury has been sworn to hear the trial of a 15-year-old accused of murdering another teenager.

The youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is accused of killing 17-year-old Joshua Hall at Cam Sports Club in Dursley, Gloucestershire, on April 16 this year.

The jury of seven men and five women were selected ahead of the trial beginning on Tuesday at Gloucester Crown Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEn5V_0cNhoPAo00
Joshua Hall, 17, died in an incident at Cam sports club in Dursley, Gloucestershire in April (Gloucestershire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Trial judge Mr Justice Chamberlain outlined to the jury their role and his role and then told them to return on Tuesday morning for the case to begin.

Richard Smith QC is appearing for the prosecution, while Edward Brown QC represents the defendant.

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday.

