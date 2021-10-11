CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tunisia’s new government includes record number of women

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363FuV_0cNhnvG900
World News

Tunisia got a new government after more than two months without one, with the prime minister naming her Cabinet, including a record number of women.

The ministerial appointments announced by prime minister Najla Bouden filled a vacuum that had persisted since President Kais Saied abruptly dismissed his former cabinet and suspended parliament 11 weeks ago, concentrating all executive powers.

His critics and constitutional lawyers have likened his actions to a coup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEBdW_0cNhnvG900
Tunisians demonstrate against Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis on Sunday (Hassene Dridi/AP) (AP)

Mr Bouden, named September 29 by Mr Saied as Tunisia’s first female prime minister, said during the swearing-in ceremony of her new ministers that their main priority would be fighting corruption.

The new cabinet has an unprecedented 10 women, including the prime minister.

They include Leila Jaffel, new at the Ministry of Justice, and Sihem Boughdiri Nemseya, reappointed as finance minister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RU1Xw_0cNhnvG900
Tunisia’s prime minister Najla Bouden Ramadhane (Slim Abid/AP) (AP)

Mr Saied had previously promised a new government for July.

But he then partially suspended the constitution on September 22 and gave himself the power to rule by decree.

He has argued that pandemic-hit Tunisia is in crisis and that the measures are temporary.

Protests for and against Mr Saied have attracted thousands of people in recent weeks.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tunisia's new government faces hard road to rescue package

TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) - Tunisia’s new government said this week that balancing public finances will be a priority, but it and President Kais Saied face a hard road to convince markets and foreign donors they are ready to hash out a rescue package. Even before the pandemic Tunisia was struggling to...
WORLD
AFP

US calls new Tunisia government 'welcome step'

The United States on Tuesday praised the appointment of a new Tunisian government as a positive step and encouraged further action three months after a presidential power grab. "The new government, which includes 10 female ministers, is a welcome step forwards towards addressing the significant economic, health and social challenges facing the country," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "We look forward to further announcements to establish a broadly inclusive process for a rapid return to constitutional order," he said. Najla Bouden was named Monday as the North African country's first female prime minister and vowed that she would put a priority on fighting corruption.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Tunisia unveils new government but with no sign of end to crisis

TUNIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president unveiled a new government on Monday, but gave no hint when he would relinquish his near total control after seizing most powers in July, or start reforms needed for a financial rescue package to avert economic disaster. Under rules President Kais Saied announced...
WORLD
The Independent

Tunisia gets a new government but no roadmap back to democracy

Tunisia’s controversial president swore in a new government on Monday, months after he dismissed the country’s prime minister and suspended parliament, in moves that, while broadly popular, amounted to a major stumble in the North African nation’s decade-long experiment in democracy. President Saied Kais, a law professor elected president in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kais Saied
The Guardian

Tunisia: president appoints new government 11 weeks after power grab

Tunisia’s president, Kais Saied, has appointed a new government by decree, 11 weeks after firing the last one in a power grab, as the country faces acute economic and political crises. State television broadcast a swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet headed by Najla Bouden, the north African country’s first female...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Tunisia President Approves New Government Statement

(Reuters) - Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Monday said in a statement he had approved a new government selected by Prime Minister Najla Bouden. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, editing by Angus McDowall)
WORLD
US News and World Report

Thousands Protest Against Tunisia Leader With Government Awaited

TUNIS (Reuters) -Thousands of Tunisians protested against President Kais Saied's seizure of almost total power protested in the capital on Sunday as the growing numbers taking to the street in recent weeks has raised the risk of the political crisis unleashing unrest. A week after thousands demonstrated in support of...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Cabinet#The Ministry Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Tunisia
The Independent

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets" of George Soros. The Hungarian-American billionaire investor, who is Jewish has been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by a European Parliament delegation assessing press freedom and the rule of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Top Albanian court to rule on president Meta's impeachment

Albania’s Constitutional Court said on Friday it will examine the legality of parliament's decision to impeach the country's figurehead president for alleged constitutional violations. If the court upholds the decision then President Ilir Meta will be removed from office a year early.The court said it would hold a public plenary session on the matter, but did not set a date.Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.In June, parliament voted...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Combined Russian and Chinese military power will approach, but not exceed US: report

The Sino-Russian relationship will continue to strengthen due to the continuation of U.S. policies towards those two nations, and that “aggregate Chinese and Russian power” will “continue to approach, but not exceed” U.S power through 2022, according to a new Rand Corp. report. The report’s authors describe the growing relationship...
MILITARY
The Independent

Merkel backs dialogue with Poland over tensions with EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Poland s European Union partners need to step away from confrontation and instead talk to the government in Warsaw to seek solutions to the difficulties in their relationship.Last week, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those of the 27-nation EU, which Poland joined in 2004. The ruling further escalated lingering tensions over democratic standards between the country’s right-wing nationalist government and Brussels institutions. Asked during a visit to Brussels whether Europe should quickly take tougher action, Merkel said EU members “have the obligation always to try to find...
POLITICS
WTAJ

UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents

LONDON (AP) — British Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday during a routine meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England, an attack that united the U.K.’s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The Essex Police force said officers were called to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Germany parties agree initial deal for next government

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Friday took a step toward succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor, as his Social Democrats, the Greens and liberal FDP announced a preliminary deal to form a new government. A coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP has found favour with Germans, with 62 percent supporting it as the next federal government, according to a poll published Friday.
EUROPE
WLNS

Authorities call fatal stabbing of UK lawmaker terrorist act

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain’s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Counterterrorism officers were leading […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy