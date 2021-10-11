'There is nothing left for him to do': Carl Froch believes Tyson Fury could RETIRE from boxing after his Deontay Wilder victory but urges him to face Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua next

Carl Froch admits he would not be surprised if Tyson Fury retired from boxing after his thrilling heavyweight victory over Deontay Wilder on Saturday.

The Gypsy King retained his WBC and Ring Magazine titles via an 11th round stoppage against his American rival, despite being floored twice in round for during the Las Vegas showdown.

Many pundits and analysts have speculated as to who Fury will face next, from Oleksandr Usyk to Anthony Joshua to long-term rival David Haye, but former super-middleweight champion Froch believes the 33-year-old could end his career now.

Carl Froch (right) claims Tyson Fury (not pictured) could retire from boxing after his latest win

Fury (back) beat Deontay Wilder (right) in a thrilling heavyweight contest on Saturday night

Froch said in his Sky Sports column: 'There is nothing left for him to do. I wouldn't be surprised if he retired.

'Depending upon how much he loves the sport, and how much he wants to go in there and do it all again, I wouldn't be surprised if Fury says: "I have done my bit and now I am finished."'

Froch, however, believes Fury should take on the winner of Usyk's rematch with Joshua later this year, after the Ukrainian won the duo's first clash in London last month.

Froch thinks WBC and Ring Magazine title holder Fury (middle) cannot achieve anything more

Joshua then activated a rematch clause in the fight contract in a bid to win his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles back from Usyk - with that bout set to take place at the beginning of next year.

Froch said: 'I'd like to see him take on AJ. I'd like to see him take on Usyk to see how that fight would go.

'People want to see AJ rectify his bad performance against Usyk, or maybe even see Usyk against Fury.

Former British boxer Froch wants Fury to face Oleksandr Usyk (left) or Anthony Joshua (right)

'As a boxing fan, I want to see Usyk take on Fury. I don't think he can do it - I think Fury is too big, too clever for him.'

Meanwhile, Fury's father, John, has told his son to take on current heavyweight champion Usyk as he does not believe any other fighter - including fellow Briton Dillian Whyte - is in his league.

'He's got to go for Usyk or nothing in my idea. It's Usyk next or nothing' Fury Senior told talkSPORT. 'I wouldn't bother with the rest of them, they're not in Tyson's class.

'Would Dillian Whyte deal with Deontay Wilder? No. So why would you want to put him in with my son and get him knocked out?

Fury's father, John (above), has told his son to face Ukrainian champion Usyk or nobody

'At the end of the day, he just got knocked out by a 42-year-old man (Alexander Povetkin) via a slap by the back of his hand.

'Tyson can't get up for them kind of fights. He wouldn't raise his game for that fight as he's not big enough. And then he goes in there with a lacklustre attitude and you don't see the best of Tyson.

'You only see the best of Tyson when he's against the best. A challenge like he had (against Wilder) and it was a great fight. For me, I told him: Usyk or don't bother.'