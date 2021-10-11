CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Fowler dotes over newborn daughter Dylan as she shares a sweet video of the baby during tummy time

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Model Georgia Fowler has been updating fans on motherhood since welcoming her first child, daughter Dylan, with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah on September 17.

On Monday, the 29-year-old shared a sweet video to her Instagram Stories of the newborn looking cute as a button during tummy time.

The Victoria's Secret star announced she was expecting her first child with her hospitality entrepreneur beau Nathan back in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aInM8_0cNhmp0000
Precious: Georgia Fowler, 29, doted over newborn daughter Dylan on Monday as she shared a sweet video of the baby during tummy time to her Instagram Stories (pictured) 

'Strong gal,' Georgia captioned the footage of Dylan lying on her stomach during tummy time - a supervised exercise to develop a baby's upper body strength.

The New Zealand-born stunner also posted a precious photo of her mother Kim Fowler cradling little Dylan, captioning it 'Nana', alongside three love heart emojis.

Georgia has been relishing motherhood, often taking to Instagram to share a collection of gorgeous moments with her first child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089EQL_0cNhmp0000
Proud mum: 'Strong gal,' Georgia captioned the footage of Dylan lying on her stomach during tummy time - a supervised exercise to develop a baby's upper body strength
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RD3jB_0cNhmp0000
Family: The New Zealand-born stunner also posted a precious photo of her mother Kim Fowler cradling little Dylan, captioning it 'Nana', alongside three love heart emojis

Last week, the brunette beauty posted a sweet photo of the newborn sleeping soundly, looking cute as a button in a white onesie.

In the heartwarming photo, little Dylan looked to be sleeping on her father's lap on the couple's plush bed in Sydney.

Just days earlier, Georgia shared more precious photos to her Instagram Stories of Dylan sleeping soundly, including one of her adorable dog peering over the crib.

'Looking over you baby sister,' she captioned the sweet black and white image.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3au9rR_0cNhmp0000
Her bundle of joy! Georgia has been relishing motherhood, often taking to Instagram to share a collection of gorgeous moments with her first child. Last week, she posted a sweet photo of the newborn sleeping soundly, looking cute as a button in a white onesie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIsf7_0cNhmp0000
Proud mother: The Victoria's Secret star (pictured) has been delighting fans by sharing regular photos of her precious baby girl to Instagram 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lh1i7_0cNhmp0000
Heartwarming: Just days earlier, Georgia shared more precious photos to her Instagram Stories of Dylan sleeping soundly, including one of her adorable dog peering over the crib 

Georgia also posted another gorgeous shot of Dylan resting her little frame against a plush white cushion, once again looking adorable with white mittens on.

The starlet announced Dylan's birth in an Instagram post on September 20, posting two photos of the newborn lying in her crib.

Revealing her daughter's name in the caption, Georgia wrote: 'Dylan Aman Dalah. 17.9.21. Welcome to the world. We love you so much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUYTY_0cNhmp0000
Too cute: The Auckland-born stunner also posted another gorgeous shot of Dylan resting her little frame against a plush white cushion, once again looking adorable with white mittens on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHb1Y_0cNhmp0000
Congratulations! Georgia announced Dylan's birth via an Instagram post on September 20, posting two photos of the adorable newborn lying in her crib

Georgia's army of celebrity pals quickly commented on the post, with footy WAG Rebecca Judd writing: 'Congratulations - she's a beauty.'

Activewear mogul Pip Edwards added: 'So so beautiful! Congratulations.'

Georgia announced she was expecting her first child with Fishbowl co-founder Nathan back in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crmBy_0cNhmp0000
Adorable: Revealing her daughter's name in the caption, Georgia wrote: 'Dylan Aman Dalah. 17.9.21. Welcome to the world. We love you so much'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Db5c_0cNhmp0000
Parents: The brunette beauty announced she was expecting her first child with Fishbowl co-founder Nathan (right) back in April

At the time, she shared the news by writing: 'We can't wait to meet you, little one.'

'It's been hard to keep this one quiet, but now it's pretty hard to hide,' she added.

'Nathan and I couldn't be happier to share our exciting news with you. We cannot wait to meet you little one and begin our next adventure together. The best is yet to come.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4betBX_0cNhmp0000
Bumping along! Georgia had documented her pregnancy with bump updates on Instagram

She also shared a video of her sonogram, showing the active baby bouncing around in her stomach.

'Our little bouncing bean,' she captioned it.

Nathan also shared the news on his own Instagram account, and revealed they were having a daughter.

The genetically blessed couple confirmed their romance in February last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5BZ7_0cNhmp0000
Baby makes three: The couple confirmed their romance in February last year

Daily Mail

McFly star Harry Judd and wife Izzy reveal they have named their son Lockie and share sweet snaps of their older children Lola and Kit meeting the newborn

Harry and Izzy Judd welcomed their third child together on Monday. And the McFly rocker, 35, and his musician wife, 37, revealed they named their son Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd on Tuesday in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a precious family snap of their older children Lola, five and Kit,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'She's growing up too fast!' Una Healy and ex-husband Ben Foden celebrate daughter Aoife, 8, making her First Holy Communion as they share sweet family photos

Una Healy and her ex-husband Ben Foden both took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate their eight-year-old daughter Aoife making her First Holy Communion. Former Saturdays star Una, 39, shared a series of sweet photos of Aoife in a white dress alongside a snap of herself, Aoife and her and Ben's son Tadhg, six, together.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

