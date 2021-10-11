Georgia Fowler dotes over newborn daughter Dylan as she shares a sweet video of the baby during tummy time

Model Georgia Fowler has been updating fans on motherhood since welcoming her first child, daughter Dylan, with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah on September 17.

On Monday, the 29-year-old shared a sweet video to her Instagram Stories of the newborn looking cute as a button during tummy time.

The Victoria's Secret star announced she was expecting her first child with her hospitality entrepreneur beau Nathan back in April.

Precious: Georgia Fowler, 29, doted over newborn daughter Dylan on Monday as she shared a sweet video of the baby during tummy time to her Instagram Stories (pictured)

'Strong gal,' Georgia captioned the footage of Dylan lying on her stomach during tummy time - a supervised exercise to develop a baby's upper body strength.

The New Zealand-born stunner also posted a precious photo of her mother Kim Fowler cradling little Dylan, captioning it 'Nana', alongside three love heart emojis.

Georgia has been relishing motherhood, often taking to Instagram to share a collection of gorgeous moments with her first child.

Last week, the brunette beauty posted a sweet photo of the newborn sleeping soundly, looking cute as a button in a white onesie.

In the heartwarming photo, little Dylan looked to be sleeping on her father's lap on the couple's plush bed in Sydney.

Just days earlier, Georgia shared more precious photos to her Instagram Stories of Dylan sleeping soundly, including one of her adorable dog peering over the crib.

'Looking over you baby sister,' she captioned the sweet black and white image.

Georgia also posted another gorgeous shot of Dylan resting her little frame against a plush white cushion, once again looking adorable with white mittens on.

The starlet announced Dylan's birth in an Instagram post on September 20, posting two photos of the newborn lying in her crib.

Revealing her daughter's name in the caption, Georgia wrote: 'Dylan Aman Dalah. 17.9.21. Welcome to the world. We love you so much.'

Georgia's army of celebrity pals quickly commented on the post, with footy WAG Rebecca Judd writing: 'Congratulations - she's a beauty.'

Activewear mogul Pip Edwards added: 'So so beautiful! Congratulations.'

Georgia announced she was expecting her first child with Fishbowl co-founder Nathan back in April.

At the time, she shared the news by writing: 'We can't wait to meet you, little one.'

'It's been hard to keep this one quiet, but now it's pretty hard to hide,' she added.

'Nathan and I couldn't be happier to share our exciting news with you. We cannot wait to meet you little one and begin our next adventure together. The best is yet to come.'

She also shared a video of her sonogram, showing the active baby bouncing around in her stomach.

'Our little bouncing bean,' she captioned it.

Nathan also shared the news on his own Instagram account, and revealed they were having a daughter.

The genetically blessed couple confirmed their romance in February last year.