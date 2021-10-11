CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

DUP boycott of north-south meetings is unlawful, High Court rules

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7J3h_0cNhlZ6h00

The DUP’s boycott of north-south meetings in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol is unlawful, a High Court judge has ruled.

Mr Justice Scoffield delivered the declaration at Belfast High Court after a Belfast man, Sean Napier, brought judicial review proceedings into the lawfulness of the DUP move.

The case centred around DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s announcement last month that his party would disengage with the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meetings as part of their campaign of opposition to the protocol.

It frustrates, is contrary to and is in breach of legal duties contained in the Northern Ireland Act

Mr Justice Scoffield said: “The respondents’ decision to withdraw from the North South Ministerial Council was and is unlawful.

“It frustrates, is contrary to and is in breach of legal duties contained in part five of the Northern Ireland Act 1998.”

He said that wording of the declaration had been agreed by legal counsel for both the applicant and the respondents.

Mr Justice Scoffield said: “The statutory scheme, consistent with the Good Friday Agreement, is set up to ensure that an appropriate minister must participate in the North South Ministerial Council, or at least nominate some other minister to participate in their place.

“The evidence clearly suggested that individual DUP ministers had neither been attending nor nominating another designated unionist minister to attend in their place.

“A situation where North South Ministerial Council meetings are unable to proceed because of the circumstances above is, in my view, plainly a result of unlawful behaviour.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URD3d_0cNhlZ6h00
First Minister Paul Givan was one of the respondents named in the judicial review application (David Young/PA) (PA Wire)

The judge continued: “Ministers of the Northern Ireland Executive are required to affirm the pledge of office, set out as part of the Northern Ireland Executive Ministerial Code.

“That includes a commitment to participate in the North South Ministerial Council and the British Irish Council.

“It is difficult for the court to reach any other conclusion than that the respondents have consciously determined to act in contravention of the pledge of office and the ministerial code.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TN8ok_0cNhlZ6h00
Mr Justice Scoffield said the DUP’s boycott of north-south meetings is unlawful (PA) (PA Media)

Mr Justice Scoffield pointed out that the decision not to attend the north-south meetings was under direction from the DUP leader.

He added: “It is perhaps worth emphasising the each minister of the Northern Ireland Executive bears personal responsibility to comply with the pledge of office and the ministerial code.

“The court expects the respondents to comply with their legal obligations.”

The court obviously possesses further powers, but in my view, it would be a sorry spectacle for those powers to have to be invoked

Mr Justice Scoffield said he would not take any further action at the moment, but said if there was no change to the situation the applicant could return to court.

“The court obviously possesses further powers. But, in my view, it would be a sorry spectacle for those powers to have to be invoked.”

Mr Napier’s lawyers had argued the decision to boycott the meetings is frustrating the function of government and could jeopardise peace funding.

They also argued that the policy breaches constitutional arrangements under the Northern Ireland Act 1998 and violates the Stormont ministerial code and the pledge of office.

Two NMSC meetings have already been cancelled, with further meetings scheduled for later this week.

Five DUP ministers were named as respondents in the case, First Minister Paul Givan, junior minister at the Executive Office Gary Middleton, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Businessman prepared to seek order compelling DUP to attend north-south meetings

A businessman will seek a court order compelling the DUP to end a boycott of north-south political structures if it does not change stance next week. Belfast businessman Sean Napier was back in court on Friday to demand the current “confusing picture” is cleared up after one of the party’s ministers failed to participate in two cross-border meetings earlier in the day.
WORLD
BBC

NI Protocol: DUP snubs second north-south meeting in days

Another North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting has been cancelled over a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) boycott. DUP Junior Minister Gary Middleton was to take part in Friday's meeting with Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey but he did not take part. His party is boycotting the meetings as part of...
WORLD
newschain

Sinn Fein seeks legal advice after latest DUP no-show at cross-border meeting

A Sinn Fein minister is seeking legal advice after the latest DUP no-show at a cross-border political meeting. Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said non engagement in the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting is a “serious failure” to comply with Stormont’s ministerial code. It comes after DUP junior minister...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Gordon Lyons
Person
Michelle Mcilveen
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Edwin Poots
The Independent

Cop26: Iran’s president reported to Police Scotland over ‘mass murder’ ahead of climate talks

A former MEP has called for Iran’s president to be banned from attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow and criminally investigated over claims that he was responsible for “mass murder”.Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi is believed to be considering attending the UN climate change conference, which starts later this month, as his first overseas visit.Struan Stevenson, a former Conservative MEP, is calling on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, foreign secretary Liz Truss and home secretary Priti Patel to ban him from attending.Speaking at a press conference in Glasgow today, Mr Stevenson said he has sent a formal request to the head...
WORLD
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dup#Economy#Belfast High Court#Nsmc#Unionist#The British Irish Council
The Independent

‘Big gap’ between UK and EU on Northern Ireland Protocol, warns Brexit minister

A “big gap” remains between the EU and the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost has warned ahead of talks with his European counterpart.The UK Brexit minister was speaking as he arrived at the European Commission in Brussels to meet Vice President Maros Sefcovic on EU proposals to reduce trading friction created by the contentious post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish Sea On Wednesday, the EU tabled a range of proposals aimed at cutting the red tape the protocol has imposed on moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.However, the plan did not address a key UK demand...
EUROPE
KTLA

British lawmaker stabbed to death in terrorist act during meeting with constituents

A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain’s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Counterterrorism officers were leading the investigation into the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson should accept the compromise the EU is offering – but he wants to keep Brexit going

The proposals from the European Commission to reform the Northern Ireland protocol go further than expected. They are designed to be practical measures to ease the everyday problems in the province, rather than as a string of concessions to the UK. The ideas, to be unveiled by Maros Sefcovic, the commission’s vice-president, include a green lane for goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without many of the current customs or plant and animal checks, which should allow the free flow of medicines and food (sausages included) and a red lane for products destined for Ireland and the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Lord Frost heads to Brussels to kick off ‘intensive’ Northern Ireland Brexit talks

Intensive talks to revise the Northern Ireland Brexit deal will get under way in Brussels on Friday, amid growing speculation that the two sides could close in on a compromise.Brexit minister Lord Frost, who negotiated the original deal but now wants to overhaul it, will meet EU Brexit chief Maros Secfovic for lunch to kick off proceedings.The UK side warned of a “substantial gap” between the two parties ahead of the discussions, but accepted that Brussels had made a “considerable effort” to address British concerns about the protocol.But on the eve of the meeting Mr Sefcovic cautioned that he had...
EUROPE
The Independent

Brussels has gone the extra mile to end Northern Ireland crisis, says envoy

The EU has gone to the limits of what it can do to resolve the problems of post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland the bloc’s ambassador to the UK has said.The European Commission has laid out measures to slash 80% of regulatory checks and dramatically cut customs processes on the movement of goods, especially food and farming produce, between Britain and the island of Ireland.The Government welcomed the announcement on Wednesday night, signalling that it wants “intensive talks” to follow the EU’s proposals.At the same time, however, a Government spokesman said there has to to be “significant changes” to the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Minister apologises for Covid failings that led to thousands of deaths

A cabinet minister has apologised for government failures that led to thousands of avoidable deaths from Covid-19 in the first wave of the pandemic.Oliver Dowden, the co-chair of the Conservative Party, said he was “sorry” and that ministers “would do some things differently with hindsight”.Mr Dowden’s comments to Kay Burley of Sky News follow the refusal of his cabinet colleague Stephen Barclay to apologise to the same interviewer on Tuesday.A damning report by MPs found that the government’s initial approach towards the pandemic was focused on herd immunity, leading to a delay in introducing the first lockdown, which potentially...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Former acting boss of Colombo crime family, 87, 'is suffering from Alzheimer's and now believes he is president of the United States' claim relatives as they argue he should be released on compassionate grounds

Lawyers for one of New York City's most feared former mafia bosses have told a court he is now so stricken with Alzheimer's that he believes he is president of the United States, and should be released on compassionate grounds. Victor Orena, now 87, has been in prison since 1992...
POTUS
StreetInsider.com

Factbox-Reaction to the killing of UK lawmaker David Amess

LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday at a meeting with voters from his constituency. "Above all he was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. "David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future and we...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Uncertainty over north-south meeting on environment

It is unclear whether the talks will take place amid a DUP boycott of north-south meetings in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol. There is uncertainty over whether a north-south meeting on the environment and marine aquaculture will take place later this week. Stormont’s Executive Committee heard that the Minister...
AGRICULTURE
pv-magazine.com

South Africa’s high court rejects legal action over content rules in 2 GW tech-neutral tender

The Gauteng Division of South Africa's High Court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Suntech Solar Power South Africa to challenge the alleged exemptions granted to South African module providers ARTsolar and Seraphim Solar South Africa – a unit of Vietnamese supplier Seraphim — from complying with the local content requirements of the tech-neutral procurement process for 2 GW of capacity initiated by the South African Department of Mineral Resources (DMRE) in August 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy