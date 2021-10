Mayer Brown partner Britt Miller recognized in Global Competition Review’s “Women in Antitrust” 2021

Candace Browning has long been a leading voice in investment research and her influence just keeps growing. Bank of America’s head of global research since 2009, Browning last year was named to Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance for the second time as her team increased its number of analyses published by 15% and readership of BofA’s research increased by 20%. Perhaps even more notably, in every year since 2011, BofA has been ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in Institutional Investor magazine’s rankings of global research firms.

