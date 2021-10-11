USDA to Survey Corn Production Costs and Chemical Use

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling, with November falling below $12 a bushel. The USDA raised production, yield, and new crop ending stocks, all larger than expected and above a year ago. As of Sunday, 49% of U.S. beans are harvested, compared to the five-year average of 40%, and 91% are dropping leaves, compared to 89% on average, with 59% of the crop in good to excellent shape, up 1% on the week. Near-term harvest delays are probable in some areas. Argentina’s crop guess was down a little on the month at 51 million tons due to lower planted area, while Brazil was unchanged at a record 144 million tons. No changes were made to exports. Planting conditions in Brazil continue to generally look better than in Argentina. Export inspections were up sharply on the week, but down sharply on the year, mainly to China and Taiwan. Soybean meal and oil were lower on the fundamental implications of higher production. Oil had additional pressure from a lower move in palm oil ahead of the U.S. session due to bearish October exports for Malaysia.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO