USDA to Survey Corn Production Costs and Chemical Use

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the next few weeks, a U.S. Department of Agriculture representative may contact you to participate in the Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). This survey is a major source of U.S. farm production and economic data that has a direct impact on farm policy. This year the survey will focus on production practices and chemical use for corn producers.

