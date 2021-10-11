Seattle residents will 'pay the price' as unvaccinated cops face termination, says union official
Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan warned the city's communities will "pay the price" as unvaccinated officers face termination amid rampant shortages. Solan made the remarks on "Fox & Friends" on Monday suggesting the move is the latest attempt to defund the department by cutting down the number of officers, and demanding remaining officers get vaccinated.www.foxnews.com
