Seattle residents will 'pay the price' as unvaccinated cops face termination, says union official

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan warned the city's communities will "pay the price" as unvaccinated officers face termination amid rampant shortages. Solan made the remarks on "Fox & Friends" on Monday suggesting the move is the latest attempt to defund the department by cutting down the number of officers, and demanding remaining officers get vaccinated.

Jason Althaus
4d ago

Until you or someone you love is the victim. of a violent crime. Ha Ha Ha. Don't call the cops snowflake. deal with your own problems.

Rose Palmer
4d ago

I hope all men and women please officers walk off the job. Leave the city and chaos. What’s the saying, you don’t know what you have until it’s gone! I’m praying all men and women in the military forces also walk off their jobs. This would leave all of us unprotected but it would also prove a point and maybe make the system wake up and get their act together to see what they have done to America!

Dennis Armstrong
4d ago

they got qualified candidates waiting around the block for a shot at spd. oh wait they dont.. they already had a labor shortage because.. no one in thier right mind wants to be a cop in seattle.. my bad.. thought they had labor to spare.. lol.. Seattle is the capitol of wokeville.. I am sure this will turn out awesome.

