Larry Finks A Lot

Stocks traded on the Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) platform are considered the most popular, especially among Gen Z and millennial investors. In addition to popularity, HOOD stocks Microsoft (MSFT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) possess solid fundamentals. So, these stocks could be solid bets now. In contrast, despite being placed on the HOOD’s list of most popular stocks, Snap (SNAP) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) look significantly overvalued at their current price levels. So, we think they are best avoided now. Read on. Robinhood Markets , Inc. (HOOD) introduced zero-commission trading with no account minimums in 2013, forcing many other brokerage firms to later offer such benefits to compete. Last year saw a surge in first-time HOOD platform users, pushing the platform to the forefront again. HOOD’s platform also witnessed significant meme stock trading this year.
Comments / 0