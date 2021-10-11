CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Finks A Lot

Cover picture for the articleUS markets cooled off on Friday, but the S&P 500 had its best week since August (up 0.98%). The Nasdaq also gained by 0.6% for the week. The September pullback was a decent entry point for long-term investors, so kudos if you put some capital to work in that slump!

Words To Live By

US markets enjoyed a delicious rally last night, rising by the most in any one day since March. Bank stocks were especially strong, on the back of good earnings reports. As we always say, you have to be in it to win it. You have to be invested in shares, even when markets seem tricky, to enjoy superior long-term gains.
U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.09%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Financials , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.09% to hit a new 1-month high, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.75%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.50%.
Near-Term Outlook Turns 'Neutral'

Charts And Breadth Improve But Insiders Remain Sellers. The major equity indexes closed higher Thursday with positive internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as NYSE volumes dipped and NASDAQ volume rose from the prior session. All closed at or near their intraday highs with several resistance levels being violated to the upside. As well, cumulative market also saw improvement. However, while the charts and breadth statistics improved, some of the McClellan OB/OS Oscillators are now overbought while insiders have not eased their selling activity that is at levels that have frequently presaged market weakness as described below. As such, the OB/OS levels and insider action are restraining us from being more enthusiastic beyond shifting our near-term macro-outlook for equities from “neutral/negative” to “neutral”.
Wall St climbs on strong Goldman earnings, retail sales data

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and the main indexes were set for weekly gains after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) capped a strong earnings season for big banks, while a surprise rise in retail sales raised optimism about economic recovery. Goldman Sachs gained 1.5% as a record wave of dealmaking...
S&P 500 Rallies as Surprise Consumer Strength Keeps Bulls Marching on

Investing.com – The S&P 500 jumped Friday, underpinned by data pointing to unexpected strength in the consumer, and another wave of better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1%, or 386 points, the Nasdaq climbed 0.5%. The Commerce Department said Friday that retail...
4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
Catchmark Shares Drop 18% On Dividend Cut News

Catchmark Timber (NYSE:CTT) shares have dropped nearly 18% today as the lumber REIT announced a dividend cut amidst a separate operational announcement. CTT announced it was cashing out of its joint venture with TexMark Timber Treasury, L.P. (Triple T), receiving a $40M payment that will go towards paying down debt. The company reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021, saying results would come in on the high end of that range.
2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy, 2 to Sell

Stocks traded on the Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) platform are considered the most popular, especially among Gen Z and millennial investors. In addition to popularity, HOOD stocks Microsoft (MSFT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) possess solid fundamentals. So, these stocks could be solid bets now. In contrast, despite being placed on the HOOD’s list of most popular stocks, Snap (SNAP) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) look significantly overvalued at their current price levels. So, we think they are best avoided now. Read on. Robinhood Markets , Inc. (HOOD) introduced zero-commission trading with no account minimums in 2013, forcing many other brokerage firms to later offer such benefits to compete. Last year saw a surge in first-time HOOD platform users, pushing the platform to the forefront again. HOOD’s platform also witnessed significant meme stock trading this year.
Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Ralph Lauren Corp

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) on Friday, setting a price target of $140, which is approximately 18.72% above the present share price of $117.92. Boruchow expects Ralph Lauren Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the fourth...
Jefferies Stick to Their Hold Rating for Moderna

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Michael Yee maintained a Hold rating on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) on Thursday, setting a price target of $485, which is approximately 46.14% above the present share price of $331.88. Yee expects Moderna to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.93 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
Camber Energy vs. PEDEVCO: Which Independent Oil and Gas Stock is a Better Buy?

Camber Energy (CEI) and PEDEVCO (PED) are companies whose stocks have outperformed the broader market in 2021. However, they continue to trail the energy sector, which has made a stellar comeback this year. So, let’s try to analyze which, if either, of the stocks is poised to deliver outsized gains to investors over the long term. Read on.Energy-sector companies have made a strong comeback in 2021, following a disastrous prior year. The XLE (NYSE:XLE) ETF, which tracks the energy sector, is up more than 50% year to date compared to the S&P 500’s 19.5% returns.
Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
