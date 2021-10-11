CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Property Barometer - October 2021

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket strength indicators continue to show moderating demand, following a strong rebound in 2H20 and into 2021. However, these are still above 2019 levels, reflecting the positive effect of lower interest rates on market activity and the changing housing needs due to the pandemic (greater adoption of working from home and homeschooling).

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebalance.com

Your Guide to Property Valuation

Whether you’re a current homeowner, a first-time homebuyer, or a real estate investor, knowing the value of a property is essential. Not only does a property’s value tell you what you could (or should) sell a property for, it also tells you what you could pay for your next property, plus how much you may pay in property taxes.
REAL ESTATE
montavilla.net

Large Glisan Property for Sale

The owners of a three warehouse property in Montavilla have listed it for sale. The roughly “T” shaped property has entrances on NE 74th Ave, NE 73rd Ave, and NE Glisan Street. County records show this property last sold to its current owners less than a year ago, in November 2020.
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

This is No Longer a Housing Boom or a Housing Bubble

We’ve had the makings of a housing bubble for more than a year and a half. The basic ingredient for a bubble is when demand for homes exceeds the actual supply. What we do not have is the ingredient for a housing bust, which is when the demand decreases and the supply increases.
REAL ESTATE
WRGB

Is the competitive housing market crushing low income housing?

Competitive housing market leads to increased need of low-income housing support. Earlier this month we reported on an increase of student poverty rates in the town of Rotterdam over the last two decades. MORE: Gov. Hochul announces plans to provide housing, education resources to Afghan refugees. Now, along with increased...
ROTTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Consumer Behaviour#Home Price#Gdp#Y Y#Fnb Estate Agents Survey#Kzn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Data
investing.com

Time to Buy Silver?

Silver (SLV) is down for the last 9 months but is finally showing signs of life. Fundamentals remain positive with inflation and loose monetary policy. Taylor Dart explains why you should consider buying.It’s been a torturous 9-month stretch for investors in the silver (SLV), but periods of significant underperformance often set up the conditions for violent reversals, and this is what the bulls are finally enjoying as we begin Q4. While the S&P-500 (SPY) is up 3% for the month, silver has gained 6%, and the Silver Miners Index (SIL) is up 11%, with leaders like GoGold Resources (GLGDF) sitting just shy of new 52-week highs. Typically, a 10% rally in less than ten trading days would be a reason to take some profits into strength. However, with sentiment for silver hitting its worst levels in years last week, I see no reason to rush to take profits. Instead, I think we could be in the early innings of a multi-month rally for silver, which should translate to the significant upside for the best names in the sector. Let’s take a closer look below:
BUSINESS
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
investing.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Hold Rating for Moderna

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Michael Yee maintained a Hold rating on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) on Thursday, setting a price target of $485, which is approximately 46.14% above the present share price of $331.88. Yee expects Moderna to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.93 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
STOCKS
investing.com

Aurora raises $12M in debut funding to scale Ethereum ecosystem

The round included over 100 venture capital investors, including Pantera Capital and Electric Capital. Aurora raises $12M in debut funding to scale Ethereum ecosystem. Ethereum price hits $3,800, boosting bulls' control in Friday's ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph - Oct 15, 2021. Ether (ETH) entered a slightly bullish channel earlier...
MARKETS
investing.com

Chinese central bank official sees liquidity balanced, no big swings in Q4

BEIJING (Reuters) - Liquidity in China's banking system will be basically balanced in the fourth quarter, with no big fluctuations, a central bank official said on Friday. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will stick to normal monetary policy, which will be flexible, targeted and appropriate, Sun Guofeng, head of the central bank's monetary policy department, told a briefing.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Off-Premise Business Drives Darden (DRI), High Costs Ail

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Inc.‘s DRI focus on off-premise sales, digitization initiatives and menu simplifications bodes well. A rise in labor and other operating expenses along with coronavirus-related woes is a concern. Let’s discuss the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Factors Driving Growth. Even...
ECONOMY
investing.com

BMO Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Prologis

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on Friday, setting a price target of $140, which is approximately 3.15% above the present share price of $135.73. Kim expects Prologis to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
STOCKS
investing.com

Roth Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Digital Turbine

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) on Friday, setting a price target of $115, which is approximately 36.60% above the present share price of $84.19. Aftahi expects Digital Turbine to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
investing.com

EUR/JPY Continues To Skyrocket

EUR/JPY continued its rally yesterday, and today, it managed to stay above 132.70, a resistance marked by the high of June 23. The pair has remained in an uptrend since Oct. 6 and is now trading above the upside support line. Therefore, we would consider the short-term outlook to be positive.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: FTSE Breaks Out

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Global stocks have surged back higher this week, with the FTSE reaching a new high for the year. The index has not peaked above last year’s high yet, so in that regard it is still miles behind its US and European counterparts. It clearly has some catching up to do, and this week’s break out suggests it may go on to close the gap down a little at least.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy