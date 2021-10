MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has asked Akoto Ampaw and other influential people opposing the anti-gay bill to read it well. Reacting to a press conference organised by the top lawyers and academics, Sam George said: "...if they really have the pedigree... they clearly have not read my bill or if they read it they did as a storybook, not as a bill and they don't have a clear understanding of what the bill is about."

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO