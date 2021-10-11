CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

WATCH: Frankie MacDonald Warns Wyoming of Imminent Snow Storm

By DJ Nyke
107.9 Jack FM
107.9 Jack FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone's favorite amateur meteorologist, Frankie MacDonald, is back with his on point prediction of the upcoming snow storm heading to Casper and Cheyenne this week. Frankie's prediction is pretty much spot on with reports from other major weather outlets. As matter of fact, it was reported earlier last week (Wednesday, October 6th, 2021), that up to a foot of snow is expected in the Casper area alone. Frankie did go into much more detail though, adding that the ensuing rain would turn into snow as the temperatures drop overnight.

jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 Jack FM

Keep Your Eye On Your Homes Natural Gas During The Wyoming Winter

The winter weather is beating up Wyoming and there are so many things to be reminded of for your safety and that includes your natural gas. Black Hills Energy has been in business since 1883 when they lit up Deadwood, South Dakota for the first time and have been providing energy ever since.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
107.9 Jack FM

Here Are 9 Of Casper’s Horrible Intersections During The Winter

Winter showed up a little early this week and I want to give a HUGE thank you to every man and woman that was out early clearing the roads, parking lots and sidewalks. It's an incredibly tough job, takes hours to complete and it seems no one is ever happy. So, THANK YOU for a job well done and we'll continue to pass along these thanks throughout the fall/winter!
107.9 Jack FM

Have You Talked Fire Escape Plans Now That It’s Cold In Wyoming?

Did you know that you may have as little as two minutes to escape your home in the event of a fire? Having a family fire escape plan and meet up spot is very important, especially now that wood stoves and fireplaces are being used to heat homes. The National Fire Protection Association has great tips, safety education and ways to keep your family safe in the event of a fire emergency.
107.9 Jack FM

Does Casper, Wy Require You To Clean Snow Off The Sidewalk?

The snow is falling, it's windy and cold. You don't want to go out and mess with clearing off the sidewalks...and in Casper, you don't have to. It's nice of you too, but you don't have to. According to the City of Casper "Snow Removal FAQ"...the city 'Park and Division'...
107.9 Jack FM

Is This Really The Soup Wyoming Loves To Make During The Cold?

During cold temperatures we all turn to the classic hot soups to eat for lunch or dinner and to stay warm. Many times you may get the soup for a warm up to your main course. Nothing crazy about my list, more than likely you're shaking your head for at least one of those options. As a matter of fact, these are all soups that you can make very easily and if you make enough you can freeze it to have later.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Macdonald
107.9 Jack FM

Would You Like To Work With The U.S. Forest Service In Wyoming?

If you live in Wyoming, you know how important the National Forests & Grasslands are to the state and there's a good chance that you would love to work with the Forest Service. Currently they are hiring, but you need to hurry if you'd like to apply for certain positions. Some the positions are temporary and some permanent offering great salaries and benefits. The jobs range from fire jobs, jobs for students and recent graduates and those with more specific training.
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Could See Up To 1 Foot of Snow Next Week

Fall is upon us and in Wyoming we all know that seasons change quickly. A few short weeks ago we were still running our air conditioning to combat the 80-90 degree heat. Now, we are all preparing for the cold season. There never seems to be much of a transition period between fall and winter and October in Wyoming is always unpredictable.
107.9 Jack FM

When Winter Hits Wyoming Are You Ready To Face The Challenge?

Fall is here and the temperatures are steadily going down, we all know what's just around the corner...cold, windy, snowy, icy conditions. Are you prepared?. When the temps start falling, I always start getting my truck prepared for winter. Taking the summer road trip supplies out and putting the winter "let's hope I never have to use these" supplies in. As a kid there were times we would get a couple feet of snow at a time and we lived far enough out of town that the roads weren't always cleaned very quickly, so driving to town was always an adventure. I can remember my grandpa's and dad saying to always wear clean underwear and always have an emergency kit in my car, just in case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Extreme Weather#Casper Businesses#Casper Restaurants
107.9 Jack FM

When’s The Best Time To Start Using Flannel Sheets In Wyoming?

The calendar says fall, but the weather is channelling early winter. Temps falling and snow in the forecast, how cold does it have to be before you pull out the flannel sheets? For me, it could be -70 and I wouldn't use them because they're too hot to sleep on. I have a cooling gel on my bed, so it stays cooler than the temperature of the room and that gives it the "cool as the other side of the pillow" feel. Why would it go messing that up by putting sheets that are made to heat things up on?
107.9 Jack FM

HEROES: National Guard Changes Tire for Person in COVID Test Line

The kindness and willing to help others in need in Casper and literally all over the state of Wyoming, is one of things I love the most about this part of the country. Local resident, Rachel Chittim shared an awesome story to her Facebook page on Wednesday (October 6th, 2021), of a very thoughtful exchange that happened right here in Casper. On a trip to Mesa Primary Care to get a COVID-19 test, she ended up having a little bit of car trouble. Rachel posted:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
107.9 Jack FM

Have You Seen Sheridan Wyoming’s Famous “Hamburger Louie” Statue?

I haven't spent a lot of time in Sheridan, Wyoming. So, the fact that I didn't know about the "Hamburger Louie" statue located in downtown Sheridan wasn't a huge surprise. But, being the Wyoming history buff that I am, I HAD to watch the video (I've included it at the end of the article) that told the story behind the life-size statue of a man holding a burger, with pickles in one hand and a spatula in the other.
107.9 Jack FM

Hilarious Video Showing How Animals Would Run If They Were Human

The internet if full of questionable videos, but sometimes one comes along and collects a belly laugh. Just like many families, mine has a few different group messages and texts that we like to share videos, pictures and texts that will make us laugh. My dad came across this one and was just the laugh we all needed to make it through the day.
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
744
Followers
459
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy