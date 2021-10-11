Baby-wearing products lead to higher risk of injury, hospitalizations in young children

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBaby-wearing products are increasingly popular, but they’re not necessarily the safest option. Researchers found that children under the age of one are more likely to sustain injury related to baby wearing, and also have a higher frequency of being hospitalized after the injury. This holds true even though baby-wearing has been shown to have benefits, such as success with breastfeeding, improved infant to parent bonding, and improved attentiveness by fathers. However, researchers found between 2011 and 2020, 61 percent of injuries to children occurred in children ages zero to five months with 19 percent requiring hospitalization, and about 84 percent of these children injuring their heads. Twenty-two percent of these injuries were associated with the caregiver falling. Study authors suggest there needs to be more rigorous parental education regarding the use of baby carriers in terms of proper sizing, selection, and how to wear them to prevent injury. (EurekAlert!)

