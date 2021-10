The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will host an author who grew up in the area and has written a historical novel about real-life killings from 100 years ago. Author Bernadette Rule grew up in Graves County and heard the family story of the night the Drew and Lawrence families were killed by night riders in the summer of 1921. It was part of a violent episode in Kentucky history known as the Black Patch Wars over tobacco prices. Eleven people were murdered, with the youngest just months old.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO