Landscaping market report: Modest, sustained growth ahead

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 4 days ago

A new analysis from building and construction market researcher Freedonia forecasts demand for landscaping products in residential applications will grow 2.3 percent per year through 2025, to $7.2 billion. Major trends underpinning stronger sales have seen increased intensity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, including: greater investment in outdoor living areas, which can offer a comfortable and safe alternative to crowded public spaces and indoor gatherings; higher participation in gardening; and, increased near-term spending on home improvements, particularly on higher value professional-grade projects.

Equipment forecast paints stable picture for construction

Federal fiscal stimulus has played a pivotal role in helping the U.S. economy recover from 2020 jolts, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. Over the next couple of years, the Milwaukee group and economic consultants see additional proposals ushering much potential for the construction industry. “We’ve included the American...
Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

concreteproducts.com

Investor underwrites new autoclaved aerated concrete plant

Sources: Verte OZ Fund Inc., College Park, Md.; CP staff. Verte OZ Fund has invested in Probitas Ventures LLC and its wholly owned AAC East LLC subsidiary, which are gearing up for autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) production by year end in Bennettsville, S.C. Probitas is building an advanced operation for the lightweight, fine aggregate concrete under licensing from Germany’s Xella GmbH, owner of the legacy Hebel AAC brand. The Verte OZ infusion will support plant completion and commissioning, while providing ramp up phase working capital.
CONSTRUCTION
concreteproducts.com

Putzmeister machines modular mix placement system for precast

A global player in pumping equipment for cast-in-place concrete, Putzmeister has unveiled a modular placement system for precast production. A modified boom pump with sections, elbows and hoses contouring to casting beds, the Autocor is engineered to replace crane-mounted bucket and other traditional mix delivery methods and bring labor savings to architectural or structural precast plant managers contending with a lack of skilled workers.
CONSTRUCTION
murphyshockeylaw.net

Footwear News

trendingwork.com

MarketWatch

Rebel Yell

FXStreet.com

concreteproducts.com

Twin Engines

Structural product prowess, architectural product competencies and a 148-acre operation between New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. have entrenched High Concrete Group, LLC in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast commercial building markets and underpinned its leadership in parking structure contracts among Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute members. Without impacting prestressed double tee and...
CONSTRUCTION
concreteproducts.com

Mixer Systems mobilizes Cor-Tuf UHPC mix production

Cor-Tuf UHPC, the exclusive licensed producer of namesake ultra-high performance concrete in North America and markets worldwide, is bringing its mix technology into daily heavy/civil practice. A mobile batch plant model developed with Mixer Systems Inc., the CT-25, enables producers and contractors to deliver agency-grade mixes to any jobsite under any conditions.
INDUSTRY
concreteproducts.com

Durlach Industries strives to save time each “step” to project delivery

Palmetto, Fla.-based Durlach Industries has specialized in precast stairs and landings for 20-plus years, shipping product up and down the East Coast. Leading its current project roster is SunSeeker in Port Charlotte, Fla., a prime example of the producer’s fabrication capabilities and time-saving approach to construction schedules. The resort will feature approximately 500 hotel rooms, 180-plus extended stay suites, 55,000 square feet of meeting and conference space, 19 restaurants and bars, and retail outlets along a scenic harbor walk.
CONSTRUCTION
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

