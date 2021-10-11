Landscaping market report: Modest, sustained growth ahead
A new analysis from building and construction market researcher Freedonia forecasts demand for landscaping products in residential applications will grow 2.3 percent per year through 2025, to $7.2 billion. Major trends underpinning stronger sales have seen increased intensity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, including: greater investment in outdoor living areas, which can offer a comfortable and safe alternative to crowded public spaces and indoor gatherings; higher participation in gardening; and, increased near-term spending on home improvements, particularly on higher value professional-grade projects.concreteproducts.com
