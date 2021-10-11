CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Slasher Season 4 Flesh & Blood Is Streaming on Shudder

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlasher is a season-long horror anthology series that focuses on a different masked killer each year. It first premiered on Chiller in 2016, but that cable network went defunct the following year, seemingly bringing the show to an end. But like any good slasher, it has since bounced back several times. It switched to Netflix, where it produced two seasons, the second of which debuted in Spring of 2019. There was no word on the show after that and it appeared that the show might be done once again. But then, with little notice, a fourth season arrived on the horror-focused streaming service Shudder in August 2021, billed as an “event series”. Subtitled Flesh & Blood, it follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family gathering for a reunion on a secluded island. Their old wounds and competitive rivalries flare up when the family realizes a masked killer is on the island, intent on cruelly picking them off one by one. That ran for eight episodes like the other three seasons, and there has been no word yet on whether a fifth season will follow. But based on the fact that this one keeps bouncing back, I would not count it out just yet.

www.cancelledscifi.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloody-disgusting.com

Get a Taste of “Terror” from ‘V/H/S/94’, Now Streaming on Shudder!

However, the following tape documents a bunch of wannabe soldiers who end up in quite the predicament when they lose control of their weapon of mass destruction. The new movie is being spearheaded by David Bruckner, who directed the “Amateur Night” segment of the first V/H/S which featured the breakout performance of Hannah Fierman as a succubus. Bruckner, whose feature The Night House was picked up by Searchlight Pictures out of Sundance for theatrical release, is also currently in production on Spyglass Media’s Hellraiser reimagining for Hulu. We’ve been a huge fan of Bruckner since he co-directed The Signal and also absolutely love his Netflix creature feature The Ritual.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Shudder Drops Trailer for “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” Season 4

Your first look at season 4 of THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA is here, and it looks to be wilder, draggier, and gaggier than ever before!. The groundbreaking Shudder Original series follows ten drag artists from around the world competing for a $100,000 grand prize – the largest in show history. Season four guest judges include Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical film series), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), Queer country music icon Orville Peck, pop metal star Poppy, Ray Santiago (Ash vs. The Evil Dead), Bob the Drag Queen (We’re Here) and more!
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

Shudder launches ‘61 Days of Halloween’ lineup of original horror and slasher film premieres: How to watch

For Shudder, Halloween isn’t just once a year — it’s the whole month of October. If you’re ready to immerse yourself into the world of scary Halloween films, Shudder is serving up some of the best titles this month. The streaming service, based on horror and thriller content, offers thousands of titles, featuring classic and original scary movies year-round, but especially during the Halloween season.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slasher#Shudder#Movies#Bbc America#Amc#Chiller#Flesh Blood#Creepshow
Outsider.com

What Are ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Streaming Options?

It is time to get excited “Yellowstone” fans for our favorite show as the wait for season four is now under a month to go. And with that excitement, many fans want to know what the “Yellowstone” season four streaming options look like. Fans of the Paramount Network series are...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Watch Now: The Walking Dead Final Season Part 1 Finale "For Blood"

Enemies are out for blood in the final episode this year of The Walking Dead Season 11. As of 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on October 3, AMC+ subscribers in the U.S. can start streaming "For Blood" one week before its television broadcast on Sunday, October 10, at 9/8c on AMC. In The Walking Dead Final Season Part 1 finale, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) unleash their walker herd to take back Meridian from Pope (Ritchie Coster) and the Reapers. Back home, the Alexandrians fight a zombie flood during a violent storm.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 to Stream With Funimation and Crunchyroll

The second season of Demon Slayer is set to be one of the biggest batch of episodes landing in the medium of anime this fall, with the first episode of the Mugen Train Arc arriving on October 10th. With Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke once again grabbing their weapons to battle against the insane supernatural forces seeking to eat humanity one at a time, the second season which will be covering the story of the first feature-length film of the Shonen series, as well as the Entertainment District Arc, will be hitting two of the biggest anime streaming services.
TV SERIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘V/H/S/94’ on Shudder, the Wonderfully Gross (and Funny) “Reboot” of the Horror Anthology Series

Shudder exclusive V/H/S/94 marks the return of the mostly dormant V/H/S horror anthology series, which championed the found-footage subgenre. Consisting of three films released between 2012-14, the series fizzled as shaky-cam creepfests waned in popularity, much to the chagrin of Dramamine execs. V/H/S/94 — billed as a “reboot” for reasons that elude me — seeks to invoke nostalgia for fuzzy imagery, tracking judder and muffle-wuffle audio, which will stoke the nostalgia zones of people of a certain vintage. These four shorts certainly channel the gleeful winging-it-in-the-woods-out-back vibe of 17-year-olds who, having burned through the horror sections of every local Blockbuster, decided to pick up a camera and make their own splatterfests. Here’s hoping that vibe is contagious.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Lucifer Returns to Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Ghosts Has a Good Start, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. The Nielsen Streaming Top 10 was running late last week and did not make it into the Friday Sci Fi TV Update post. Covering the week of September 6th to 12th, Netflix’s Lucifer returned to the Top 10 for originals with its Season 6 premiere, pulling an estimated 1.05 billion minutes of viewing. That is the final season for that show. Disney+’s What If . . . ? slipped to the Number 9 slot, recording 258 million minutes of viewing for its fifth week of release. In the Top 10 for acquired shows, Manifest remained at the Number 1 slot for its encore run on Netflix, pulling in another 831 million minutes of viewing. Following are all the sci fi and fantasy entries on the streaming charts for the week (the number in parenthesis is the prior week rank):
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Creepshow' Season 3: Comedian King Bach Talks Collaborating With 'Awesome' Director Joe Lynch on Shudder Series (Exclusive)

Creepshow Season 3 features several big stars and filmmakers, including comedian Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor and director Joe Lynch. The pair collaborated on "Familiar," a creepy segment in the newest episode of the Shudder horror anthology series. Recently, Bachelor spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com about shooting the feature and praised Lynch as an "awesome" director.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Curate Your Spooky Season by Streaming These Halloween Movies and Shows

Spooky season is upon us! What does that mean? Well, it means that it’s time to sit in front of our televisions for the next month and binge-watch Halloween movies and shows while eating delicious candy. So now that we have a myriad of streaming platforms to choose from, what are the best movies and shows to celebrate the holiday on each one?
MOVIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Manifest Continues to Fly High for Netflix, Chucky Series Has Decent Start, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Manifest remained atop the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for acquired shows for the week of September 13th to 19th for its encore run on Netflix, pulling in another 712 million minutes of viewing. It has now been in the Top 10 for fifteen straight weeks since Season 1 and 2 of the show became available on the streamer, and eleven of those weeks were at the Number 1 slot. In the Top 10 originals, Lucifer took the Number 1 slot in the second week of the release of its sixth season, pulling in 1.6 billion minutes of viewing. Disney+’s What If . . . ? improved one slot to Number 8 with 243 million minutes of viewing. Y: The Last Man had its debut on Hulu that week but did not make it into the Top 10 for originals. It is releasing one episode per week so it could still nudge its way in once more episodes are available. In the Top 10 for movies, the Netflix original film Nightbooks entered at the Number 7 slot with 163 million minutes of viewing. Following are all the sci fi and fantasy entries on the streaming charts for the week (the number in parenthesis is the prior week rank):
TV SERIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘OutDaughtered’: Busby Quints Got Booed!

The OutDaughtered family was recently booed! They took to social media to let fans know what happened to the quints, and fans are pretty confused. After all, fans think that the whole Busby family is loveable, and they don’t know why anyone would boo them. So, what exactly is going on here, and what do the Busbys mean when they say they got booed?
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Does Tessa Porter really sing on The Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have heard Tessa aka Cait Fairbanks belt out some outstanding songs. Leading viewers to wonder does she really sing or is it all an act?. When Tessa Porter joined The Young And The Restless cast in 2017 she was an aspiring musician with a mysterious past.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy