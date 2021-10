Text description provided by the architects. Portable cabin is a year-round living space made of two adapted shipping containers. Investors are a couple of brave people who have contact with temporary architecture and are interested in searching for interesting and difficult to adapt spaces. The implementation of a portable cabin and remote workplace turned out to be a great response to the present times. The facility is currently located at the community garden next to the Szelagowski Park in Poznan, and in the future, it is to go to the forest and ultimately stand on the water. Containers were fully prepared in the production hall, while its transport and assembly on the plot took one day, and only the last internal finishing works remained on site.

