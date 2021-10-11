CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Waver, Natural-Gas Futures Climb

stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock indexes were mixed in early trading, while prices for crude oil and natural gas extended their climb. The S&P 500 declined 0.1% Monday, indicating that the broad market index could start the week with losses. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% .

The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Consumer Data

U.S. stock futures ticked up ahead of data that will help identify the current willingness of American consumers to open their wallets. S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.3% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.
Dow adds more than 200 points following earnings beats, surprise retail sales gain

U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday as better-than-expected third-quarter earnings reports set the S&P 500 on track for a winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 290 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 added 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%. Earnings momentum continued Friday as Goldman Sachs’...
IBTimes

US Stocks Climb In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks rose in the opening minutes of Friday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 202.96 to 35,115.52 at 9:31 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index strengthened 19.62 to 4,457.88. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 41.42 to 14,863.59.
Stocks Rise After More Strong Earnings Reports

U.S. stocks rose Friday, heading toward their biggest weekly gains in months following a strong streak of earnings reports. The S&P 500 added 0.6% after rallying in its biggest one-day advance since March on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.4%.
MarketWatch

Dow up over 200 points as stocks open with gains after retail sales data

Stocks opened higher Friday, looking to build on the previous session's sharp gains, after a stronger-than-expected rise in September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208 points, or 0.6%, to 35,120, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,459 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% to 14,869. The Dow was led higher by shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , up more than 2% after topping Wall Street forecasts.
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Bank Earnings

U.S. stock futures inched higher ahead of another big day of earnings reports from major banks and an update on the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits. Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.5% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 0.5%. The contracts do not necessarily predict moves after the markets open.
Stocks Climb as Major Banks Report Earnings

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, bolstered by a wave of earnings, including from major banks, which investors will use to assess how companies are positioned to deal with risks including inflation and higher energy prices. The S&P 500 climbed 1%, putting the broad market index on course for a second day...
Dow jumps more than 400 points after better-than-expected earnings reports

U.S. stocks rose Thursday after better-than-expected earnings reports from Bank of America and other major companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 440 points, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.4%. Third-quarter earnings season continued Thursday with several big banks and Dow members...
