Walmart to begin selling Netflix show merchandise

 4 days ago

Walmart will begin adding retail hubs in its stores for Netflix products, including Squid Game shirts, Stranger Things cassette players and Nailed It! baking kits.

The Independent

'As seen on TikTok' is the new 'As seen on TV'

Near the Twizzlers and Sour Patch Kids at It'Sugar are random items — fidget toys, fruit-shaped soft jelly candies — that earned a spot on the candy store's shelves because they went viral on TikTok A flood of videos last year showed people biting into the fruit gummies' plastic casing, squirting artificially-colored jelly from their mouths. Store staffers urged the company to stock up, and the gummies did so well that It’Sugar decided to make TikTok part of its sales strategy. The chain now has signs with the app's logo in stores, and goods from TikTok make up 5%...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things
AFP

Streaming wars heat up

World domination is no longer the preserve of evil dictators and Bond villains. Today it is streaming platforms that are engaged in an increasingly expensive battle for control of the world's eyeballs. HBO Max is the latest to launch an offensive. Debuting in the US last year, it is coming to six European territories this month, 21 more by the end of 2022, and plans to be in 190 countries by 2026.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Netflix Hub at Walmart brings Nailed It to the home kitchen

If the popular food television show Nailed It fills your baking dreams with hope, the Netflix Hub at Walmart is offering the sweetest way to bring a taste of that baking competition to the home kitchen. With the newest collaboration between Walmart and Netflix, those popular streaming shows are stepping into the real world.
TV & VIDEOS
wraltechwire.com

Netflix adding new revenue stream, going big into retail with Walmart deal

Netflix supercharges its retail push with Walmart deal. Netflix doesn’t just want you to binge its movies and shows anymore. It also wants you to buy shirts, dolls and other novelty items inspired by its original programs — generating a new source of income for the company as it sheds subscribers in North America.
BUSINESS
The Drum

Netflix & Walmart debut digital storefronts for Squid Game & Stranger Things

Walmart has today announced it is creating an exclusive shoppable digital experience in partnership with Netflix. Here’s what you need to know. Walmart and Netflix have teamed up to create new ’digital storefronts’, designed to encourage viewers to engage more with their favorite movies and shows. Dubbed ’The Hub’, the...
BUSINESS
5NEWS

Walmart partners with Netflix to launch exclusive retail hub

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has partnered up with the world's largest streaming service to launch an exclusive retail hub on its website. The Netflix Hub on Walmart.com will give shoppers the chance to purchase Netflix-centered merchandise. According to the retailer, the hub is the streamer’s first-ever digital storefront and the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
pymnts

Walmart Partners With Netflix on New Product Lines

Walmart and Netflix are joining forces to bring products celebrating some of the streaming service’s most popular kids’ shows to store shelves across the country in a partnership they’re calling the Netflix Hub, according to an announcement on Monday (Oct. 11). Walmart shoppers will soon see music, apparel, toys and...
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Daily News

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ T-shirts coming to Walmart

Netflix will sell merchandise from several of its most popular shows on Walmart’s website, the largest deal the streaming service has ever made with a national retailer. Walmart will sell toys from Netflix’s kids show “Cocomelon,” baking kits from its reality franchise “Nailed It!” and T-shirts from its latest hit, “Squid Game.” Many of the items sold will be exclusive to Walmart. The partnership starts with seven shows and could expand over time, Netflix said.
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Walmart Targets Netflix-Obsessed Shoppers

Food retailers may have noticed items such as baking soda and granulated sugar flying off shelves recently. Those are the two main ingredients for Dalgona Cookies, a popular South Korean street food that has captivated viewers of the Netflix show called "Squid Game." Now Walmart is looking to leverage the...
RETAIL
epicstream.com

Squid Game Shock: Official Merchandise Now Available On Netflix Shop In Time For Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner! Several viral TV series came out this year, but the biggest one yet is none other than Netflix’s Squid Game. It’s no question that a lot will most likely dress up as one of the characters in the dystopian Netflix show Squid Game this coming Halloween season. So, if you are looking to be a contender or the guard, look no further because Netflix has officially launched a customizable merchandise line and is now available for orders on the Netflix official online store.
RETAIL
TheWrap

Netflix Is Now Selling Official ‘Squid Game’ Merch

In a sign of just how popular the Netflix original series “Squid Game” really is, the streaming service has launched an official merchandise store where fans can customize and buy items relating to the hit show. “Squid Game” launched on Netflix on September 17 and quickly became a worldwide hit,...
TV & VIDEOS
KISS 106

The Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever

As part of a presentation at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills this week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed some eye-opening statistics about the service’s most watched titles. The company is famously very protective of its data and viewership numbers, but it has in the past occasionally revealed its “most popular” films and shows.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Netflix Orders ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff, 'That ’90s Show'

According to reports, Netflix has now ordered a spinoff of Fox‘s hit series That ’70s Show. Titled That ’90s Show, 10 episodes of the series are now being developed by the streaming platform with original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner writing and executive-producing alongside their daughter Lindsey Turner. Fans of the That ’70s Show will be happy to learn that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman have signed on to reprise their roles.
TV SERIES
