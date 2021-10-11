Walmart to begin selling Netflix show merchandise

Halloween is just around the corner! Several viral TV series came out this year, but the biggest one yet is none other than Netflix’s Squid Game. It’s no question that a lot will most likely dress up as one of the characters in the dystopian Netflix show Squid Game this coming Halloween season. So, if you are looking to be a contender or the guard, look no further because Netflix has officially launched a customizable merchandise line and is now available for orders on the Netflix official online store.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO