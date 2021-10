Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is in a stable condition after undergoing emergency heart surgery. The 41-year-old Faulkner was admitted to hospital on September 27 with “major medical heart condition issues.” A statement from the band read: “It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US tour. Richie Faulkner has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in the hospital where he is being treated. In the meantime, we are all sending love to our falcon to wish him a speedy recovery. As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates, we will of course announce them – tickets will be valid.”

