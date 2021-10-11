Sexual abuse survivors are voting on the Boy Scouts bankruptcy settlement: 5 questions answered
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy casecrossed an important milestone on Sept. 29, 2021, when Judge Laura Selber Silverstein approved the Boy Scouts’ statement that explains its plan to exit bankruptcy. That statement includes a proposal for compensating the tens of thousands of people who filed claims attesting that they were sexually abused while participating in the Boy Scouts’ programs. Survivors now get a chance to vote on the Boy Scouts’ exit plan. But for the Boy Scouts to exit bankruptcy and continue operating, the judge must sign off on it.www.bozemandailychronicle.com
Comments / 0