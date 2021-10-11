CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P 500 falls slightly to start the week as Big Tech declines, energy shares gain

By StockXpo
stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 started the week slightly lower Monday as investors rotated out of mega-cap technology stocks and into energy and financial shares. The major index ticked down 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 20 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%. Energy stocks popped as WTI crude...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Japan's Nikkei hits 2-week high on tech boost, marks 1st weekly gain in four

TOKYO (Oct 15): Japan's Nikkei jumped to a more than two-week high on Friday and posted its first weekly gain in four, after overnight gains on Wall Street boosted technology heavyweights ahead of their earnings results. The Nikkei share average rose 1.81% to close at 29,068.62, while the broader Topix...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Energy Stocks#Earnings Reports#Technology Stocks#Nasdaq Composite#Jpmorgan#Merck#Covid#Alphabet#Congress#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo#Citigroup#Delta Airlines#Walgreens Boots Alliance
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Consumer Data

U.S. stock futures ticked up ahead of data that will help identify the current willingness of American consumers to open their wallets. S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.3% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow adds more than 200 points following earnings beats, surprise retail sales gain

U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday as better-than-expected third-quarter earnings reports set the S&P 500 on track for a winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 290 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 added 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%. Earnings momentum continued Friday as Goldman Sachs’...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Virgin Galactic, Bitcoin, Moderna, Goldman: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Futures are ticking higher, pointing to muted gains at the end of a choppy week. Here’s what we’re watching ahead of Friday’s opening bell. Virgin Galactic shares plunged 20% premarket after the space tourism company said it is pushing back the launch of full commercial service for private-astronaut trips until toward the end of next year as it works to improve its space vehicles.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: J.B. Hunt, Charles Schwab, Virgin Galactic, 23andMe and more

Signage at 23andMe headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services — Shares of J.B. Hunt jumped more than 9% after the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the third quarter. The Arkansas-based shipping company earned $1.88 per share on $3.14 billion in revenue for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.77 per share on $3.01 billion of revenue.
SUNNYVALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
stockxpo.com

Stocks Rise After More Strong Earnings Reports

U.S. stocks rose Friday, heading toward their biggest weekly gains in months following a strong streak of earnings reports. The S&P 500 added 0.6% after rallying in its biggest one-day advance since March on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow up over 200 points as stocks open with gains after retail sales data

Stocks opened higher Friday, looking to build on the previous session's sharp gains, after a stronger-than-expected rise in September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208 points, or 0.6%, to 35,120, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,459 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% to 14,869. The Dow was led higher by shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , up more than 2% after topping Wall Street forecasts.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
STOCKS
Daily Herald

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

TOKYO -- Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Bank Earnings

U.S. stock futures inched higher ahead of another big day of earnings reports from major banks and an update on the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits. Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.5% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 0.5%. The contracts do not necessarily predict moves after the markets open.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow jumps more than 300 points after better-than-expected earnings reports

U.S. stocks rose Thursday after better-than-expected earnings reports from Bank of America and other major companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 330 points, or 1%. The S&P 500 gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.9%. Third-quarter earnings season rolled on Wednesday with several big banks and Dow...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy