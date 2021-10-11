CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

IR35: FCSA defends Charter change that lets umbrella firms operate offshore setups

By Caroline Donnelly,
Computer Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the UK’s main umbrella company accreditation bodies has denied that a recent tweak to its membership charter will put IT contractors at a heightened risk of joining offshore tax avoidance schemes. The Freelancer and Contractor Services Association (FCSA) revamped its membership Charter in March 2021 to include a...

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU must make ‘significant’ shift on European court to reach Northern Ireland deal, says Lord Frost

Lord Frost has warned a “big gap” remains between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, insisting Brussels must make a “significant” concession over the vexed issue of governance if there is to be a deal.It comes after the bloc offered a package of major compromises aimed at cutting red tape and easing the transit of goods between Great Britain to Northern Ireland following months of disruption.However, Lord Frost made clear on Friday that the proposals as they stand are unacceptable – insisting the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in resolving trade disputes is...
POLITICS
Computer Weekly

Colt claims first with 400GE optical services to Hong Kong and Singapore

In the latest step of its plan to expand across Asia to power enterprises’ digital transformations, and on the heels of a deployment of its technology in Japan, Colt Technology Services has announced the availability of its new 400GE Wave and Private Wave services, making it the first telco to offer the technology in Hong Kong and Singapore.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Standard Chartered Signs 10-Year Deal with BNPL Firm Atome Financial

Standard Chartered Plc on Wednesday (Oct. 13) announced a 10-year partnership with Singapore-based buy now, pay later platform Atome Financial, making it the first major bank to jump into the sector across Asia, according to a Reuters report. Through the collaboration, Standard Chartered will invest an undisclosed amount of equity...
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Poppy Gustafsson, most influential woman in UK tech 2021 - winner’s speech

In this video from Computer Weekly’s annual diversity event, in partnership with Spinks, Poppy Gustafsson, CEO of Darktrace, gives her acceptance speech as the 2021 Most Influential Woman in UK Tech. The lack of diversity in the technology sector has been a long-standing issue, and while there has been some...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Trades Union Congress#Umbrellas#Ir35#Uk#Fcsa#Charter#Computer Weekly#Professional Passport
Computer Weekly

Former signals intel leader named godfather of UK security

A retired Royal Corps of Signals colonel, John Doody, has been named the Godfather of Security at the annual Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards, which recognises the country’s best ethical hackers, rising stars, educators, cyber campaigns and security teams that are working hard both to protect the UK from digitally enabled crime and other threats, and raise awareness of cyber security issues.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

FCA warns over future hybrid working security risks

The security community has been reacting to freshly published guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), warning of the cyber security risks regulated organisations such as banks face when enacting hybrid working policies. Hybrid working, a mix of in-office and remote working, is being explored by many thousands of companies...
WORLD
Computer Weekly

Government to launch Gov.uk app

A Gov.uk app is to be launched as part of government plans to consolidate citizen access to government services. Speaking at the GovTech summit in London today (13 October), Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay announced the new tool, introduced to consolidate government services in one place. The app is described as an improvement on the previous set-up, whereby usernames and passwords needed to be created for individual services.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Nearly half of finance firms will acquire or partner fintechs in next year

About half of the UK’s financial services companies plan to increase investment in fintech through acquisitions and partnerships over the next 12 months. The findings of a survey of UK finance firms by Lloyds Bank revealed that 46% of companies plan an increase in spending in this area, compared with 32% in the same survey last year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
Computer Weekly

UK government outlines strengths and weaknesses in innovation

The UK government has produced research with evidence that supports the national innovation strategy, and listed the national strengths and challenges involved in achieving the goals of the overarching plan. Published by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the report complements the UK Innovation Strategy published in...
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

After Shell refusal, UK says no change in offshore policy

An offshore regulator rejected Shell’s plan to develop the Jackdaw gas field after reviewing its environmental statement. The UK energy minister said from his Twitter account on October 12 that there was no change in the policy on new oil and gas fields, roughly a week after the government rejected a gas development plan from Anglo-Dutch major Shell.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Computer Weekly

AI estimated to provide 10% boost to UK GDP by 2030

Capabilities provided by artificial intelligence (AI) systems and related technologies such as robots and driverless vehicles could provide a 10% boost to the UK economy by 2030, but there are concerns about the large number of jobs that could be lost in the process. The conclusion arose in a report...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Morgan Stanley brings diverse fintech innovation to London

Morgan Stanley is expanding to Europe its financial technology (fintech) programme that targets women and ethnic minority founders. The operation will start working with its first cohort early next year. The Multicultural Innovation Lab, as it is known, will open in London and will target startups founded by women and...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

ISIF backs new renewables firm tapping into Irish offshore wind market

Inis Offshore Wind will be headed up by former Ørsted executive Vanessa O’Connell. A new renewable energy company has launched in Ireland with plans to develop at least 1GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030. The company said if its initial projects progress successfully, it could provide enough electricity to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Computer Weekly

West Midlands expected to grow by £2.7bn with tech sector drive

The West Midlands region is aiming for a £2.7bn boost to the local economy by 2025, as the technology sector accelerates growth. According to a report released by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the region is predicted to create an additional 52,000 technology roles in the sector over the next four years, up 55% compared with 2019.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Better UK connectivity key to cutting CO2e emissions

The telecoms industry has a unique role to play in supporting businesses and industry achieve their net-zero ambitions, and for this reason should be seen as a precious ally of the Government – and what’s more, according to a report commissioned by Huawei, connectivity has a major role to play in reducing carbon emissions across various verticals – particularly transport.
CARS
hbr.org

Should Your Global Firm Centralize Digital Operations?

Recently, a heated argument divided the leadership at a large sporting goods retailer. The retailer had launched a digital transformation initiative, but no one could decide whether to centralize or localize their digital talent and activities. Some argued that digital activities should be put in just one central hub, pointing to examples like Booking.com, the $15B global leader in travel accommodations, which collocates over 1,700 developers in one location to optimize the tens of thousands of A/B tests that keep them in the lead. But others argued digital needs to be local, given the nature of retail, arguing that each country needed its own digital team to adapt to the local needs. They justified their arguments with examples from Amazon, which has prospered in the U.S., but struggled in countries, like the Netherlands, where they don’t have warehouses. Yet others suggested a middle ground of organizing digital operations around regions.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy