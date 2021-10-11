CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International earn full-season orders at CBS

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The freshman dramas are the first new network shows of the 2021-2022 season to get picked up for a full season.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Law drama NCIS Season 18 Revealed release date

NCIS is known for its Naval Criminal Investigation Service. It is the drama TV Series. This series is based on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Recently, producers have announced the Season 18 of NCIS. 17 The seasons of this show is already popular and hit. It is an obvious thing that the show is running for 17 Seasons and it has not separate fan base.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Mark Harmon leaves CBS drama ‘NCIS’ after 18 seasons

Say goodbye to Jethro Gibbs. Mark Harmon departed “NCIS” after 18-plus seasons in Monday night’s episode as Gibbs retired to Alaska after working a case there with Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray). Harmon’s exit as a series regular ends a remarkable run as one of TV’s highest-profile actors on...
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Hawai’i’ & ‘FBI International’ Lead New Series In L+3 Premiere Week Ratings – Talesbuzz

With three days of playback factored in Premiere Week rankings have shifted a bit, with a number of popular returning series getting strong lifts. NCIS remained the second most-watched program of premiere week behind NBC’s Sunday Night Football, seeing the largest absolute gain in total viewers from Live+Same Day to L+3, 3.2 million (38%) to take in a total of 11,631 viewers.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Full Recap of Season 19, Episode 3

Another action-packed episode of NCIS just aired and wow. Gibbs has earned his reputation as a good shot over the years. That was on full display as the episode opened up today. Last episode we were left with Paul Lemere, the hired gun and suspected “serial killer” being shot. After...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cbs#Hawai I#Ncis
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Recruiter

We don't know a lot about these characters, but they are slowly coming into their own. NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3 featured the best case to date, more character development for the series regulars, and a decent amount of action. What more could we want from a show set...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch FBI: International Season 1, Episode 3 live online

The Fly Team heads to Switzerland for the latest case and it could have dire consequences for Jamie on FBI: International Season 1, Episode 3. A case takes the Fly Team to Switzerland. A transporter was on the way to Switzerland with millions worth of cryptocurrency. Of course, that transporter is hijacked and the money stolen. What else is new when it comes to heists?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

NCIS Hawai’i - Boom & Recruiter - Reviews

Press Release : Tennant and NCIS must take down a notorious team of international thieves using WWII explosives on armored trucks before they complete their final big job and disappear. Getting a bit more into focus. Seemed a bit frenetic, but I found it engaging overall. Found the initial robbery...
TV & VIDEOS
showbizjunkies.com

‘FBI: International’ Season 1 Episode 4 Preview: Promo, Photos, and Plot

Season one episode four of CBS’s new FBI series, FBI: International, finds the team investigating a murder. Directed by Deborah Kampmeier from a script by Matt Olmstead, episode four – “American Optimism” – will air on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. The season one cast includes Luke Kleintank...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI: International’: Full Recap of Episode 3

Only a few episodes into its television run, “FBI: International” continues to excite fans with a new cast and new storylines from the famous CBS “FBI” universe. If you have been watching the new show, you will know that this series follows a group of FBI agents who are living abroad.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Voice’ & ‘NCIS’ Top Monday; Freshmen ‘The Big Leap’ & ‘Ordinary Joe’ Stable While ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Slips

NBC’s The Voice hit the right note with its latest episode to top Monday primetime. The singing competition series, which has regularly topped primetime since the beginning of the new season, earned a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.23 million viewers in its 8-10 p.m. slot, slightly up from last week’s count. ABC’s latest installment of Dancing With The Stars (0.7, 4.78M) failed to keep up with both The Voice and 9-1-1 on Fox (0.8, 4.50M), which it previously tied in ratings last week. Taking viewership was NCIS (0.6, 7.59M), which also marked the peak for CBS’ Monday primetime slate....
TV SERIES
TVLine

Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on WWDITS, Mom, Good Doctor, New Amsterdam, Magnum P.I., Titans, NCIS: LA and More

What big day will What We Do in the Shadows celebrate? What “factors” led to Mom‘s end? What Christmas gift awaits Magnum P.I. fans? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.(Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Any Nandor-related What We Do in the Shadows scoop? — Katie H.  Bat! is one well-timed question, Katie, because this Thursday’s episode commemorates Nandor’s Accession Day (the day he rose to power in his country). Typically, the roommates (led by an overexcited Colin Robinson) throw him a big celebration, but this year is a bit different because of something Nandor is struggling...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

FBI season 4 episode 5 return date at CBS; what’s next?

At the conclusion of tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense that you’d want to know the FBI season 4 episode 5. With that in mind, we’re happy to help out!. Unfortunately, we do have to kick things off with a hearty dose of bad news. There is, unfortunately, no new installment on CBS in one week’s time. The same goes for the week after. The series is coming back on Tuesday, November 2, and the plan could be for there to be multiple installments coming your way during November sweeps.
TV SERIES
abc17news.com

Mark Harmon makes quiet exit as ‘NCIS’ regular on CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Considering he’s starred for more than 18 seasons on television’s most popular drama, Mark Harmon made a quiet exit from “NCIS” on Monday night. His character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, said he was retiring to Alaska. At Harmon’s request, CBS didn’t promote the special episode, so it came as a surprise to fans. The 7.37 million viewers it received Monday will likely increase substantially when streaming and delayed viewing is figured in. “NCIS” has been on the air since 2003, and has been television’s most popular drama in 11 of the past 12 television seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

FBI: International's Fly Team Goes Formal In High-Stakes New Mission Photos, Following Good News From CBS

FBI: International is only a few episodes into its first season, but CBS already handed down some very good news. Now, the Fly Team is going for some formalwear for the next big mission, and the first-look images prove that they are just as ready for action in tuxedos and gowns as in their usual field clothes. Check out the FBI: International cast dressed to the nines for their mission in the next new episode!
TV & VIDEOS
precincttv.com

Is Season 19 of NCIS going to be the end?

We’re always looking out for signs that our favorite TV shows are going to come to an end. One of those shows we’re constantly wondering about is NCIS. It’s not often shows manage to get into double digits in terms of seasons anymore. When they do, we’re constantly on the lookout as to whether they’ll be canceled or not.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy