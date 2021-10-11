CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Are Investors Worried Over Latest Jobs Report?

By Michele Schneider
seeitmarket.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent jobs report came in less than expected with analysts’ estimates running anywhere from 250,000 to 500,000 new jobs created. Disappointingly employers added only 194,000 jobs in September. Although the numbers mean slower progress towards the 2-3% unemployment goal, will investors take a cautious note?. Possibly, but only if...

www.seeitmarket.com

Comments / 0

Related
seeitmarket.com

Will Federal Reserve Admit They Are Wrong About Transitory Inflation?

For the past year, the Federal Reserve has stuck to its guns on the idea that supply-chain disruptions are causing a short-term increase in inflation, and that in 2022 inflation will decrease towards their 2% target. However, with continuous news of job shortages, shipping problems, rising food costs, and more,...
BUSINESS
seeitmarket.com

Key Sector ETFs Hover Over Price Support While Stock Indices Flounder

On Monday, we talked about specific sectors weakening as they teetered on the edge of support from their major moving averages. The main three sector ETFs were Transportation (IYT), Retail (XRT), and Semiconductors (SMH). It just so happens that these sectors perfectly align with the holiday season as people begin...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to fall as investors mull jobs data

London stocks were set to fall at the open on Tuesday following a downbeat session in Asia, as investors mull the latest UK jobs data. The FTSE 100 was called to open 50 points lower at 7,096. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that job vacancies...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Stocks#Fed#Qqq#Iwm#Rangebound
seeitmarket.com

As Market Cycle Indicators Soften: Investors Eye Buying Opportunity

In any given month, there is a greater likelihood that markets will go higher and the economy will expand. And while there are periods of equity market weakness during economic expansions, these tend to be corrections or temporary pullbacks – often providing excellent buying opportunities to put money to work.
STOCKS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Global shares mixed on energy worries, weak US jobs data

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed on Monday amid persisting worries about energy shortages and weaker than expected jobs growth in the U.S. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt and Sydney but rose in Tokyo and London. Shanghai was flat. Surging demand has collided with supply and shipping constraints,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Biology
US News and World Report

U.S. Earnings Seen Strong, but Supply Chains and Costs Worry Investors

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are primed for another period of strong U.S. profit growth as third-quarter reports from Corporate America flow in starting this week. But as business continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, new problems are arising that are taking center stage for Wall Street, including supply-chain snags and inflationary pressures.
MARKETS
Reuters

Legal hiring is bright spot in latest U.S. jobs report

(Reuters) - Employment in the legal industry continued to climb in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, moving closer to pre-pandemic levels even as the country's overall job growth fell significantly. The legal sector added 4,300 jobs last month, raising the preliminary, seasonally adjusted total to 1,145,600 law-related...
ECONOMY
investing.com

10-Year Yield Up Again as Worries over Energy Prices Return, Jobs Data Eyed

Investing.com – The yield on the benchmark United States 10-Year Treasury bond hit a four-month high of 1.60% overnight on caution ahead of data that could accelerate the tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Yields subsequently steaded to trade around 1.58% early Friday in New York, but sentiment...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar steady after jobs miss as investors bet taper is on track

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar was little moved by a disappointing U.S. employment report on Friday, as traders bet that the numbers will not sway the Federal reserve from starting a tapering of its asset purchases as early as November. The Labor Department said in its employment report on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
etftrends.com

Growth Stock ETFs Climb Over the Wall of Worry

Growth-related exchange traded funds surged on Thursday, with technology stocks spearheading the broad rally, on political relief after the U.S. Congress allayed concerns over a potential government debt default. Uncertainty over the debt ceiling brinkmanship between Democrats and Republicans was one of the triggers that contributed to market volatility over...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold holds steady as investors focus on US jobs data

BENGALURU (Oct 8): Gold held steady on Friday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report that is considered key to the Federal Reserve's stimulus taper timeline. Spot gold was steady at $1,755.83 per ounce by 0113 GMT, down about 0.3% so far...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar trades flat as investors await U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar barely moved against a basket of currencies on Thursday, as investors awaited the release of U.S. labor market data on Friday that could provide clues to the timing of the Federal Reserve's next move as it looks to normalize policy. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index,...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Wednesday preview: US jobs market, Tesco on investors' minds

Investors' minds on Wednesday are likely to be on the US jobs market as consultancy ADP releases its closely-followed private sector payrolls report. They will be hoping that it might give them a steer on Friday's eagerly awaited monthly non-farm payrolls figures. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell himself recently said...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Should Peloton Investors Be Worried Right Now?

There are certainly some reasons for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) investors to worry about revenue growth, such as the company's decision to cut the price of its signature exercise bike, and the reopening of gyms and other exercise facilities across the U.S. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 29, Fool.com contributor Toby Bordelon discusses whether these headwinds could be temporary or if they're more of a longer-term concern.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
ECONOMY
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio Economy Suffers Setback in Latest Monthly Jobs Report

Economic experts are disappointed in the latest Jobs Report, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The results show a slight drop in labor force participation and weaker-than-expected job growth, despite a large drop in jobless claims. PNC Senior Economist Bill Adams says that while the Northeast Ohio economy wasn’t...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy