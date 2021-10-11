CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayim Bialik admits she needs to be "neutral to pleasant" to host Jeopardy! full-time, says public scrutiny of her could've been worse

“I credit me and my publicist, Heather, that like there really wasn’t a lot more. I’ve been talking for a long time," Bialik said with a laugh to The New York Times in discussing her slew of controversies. The Times notes that Bialik's controversial views are the result of the former Blossom child star being in the public eye for more than three decades. But her freely-shared opinions have often attracted criticism. “The notion of subtlety and nuance is something that’s been lacking from our culture for many, many years now,” she lamented to The Times. Still, Bialik admitted she's needs to be without controversy if she wants to host Jeopardy! full-time. “I didn’t want to be distracting — like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s that lady!’” Bialik said. “I think a lot about Jeopardy! just needs to be very neutral to pleasant.”

