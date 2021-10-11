CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seward, KS

Seward Suffers Head Scratching Loss to Cloud

kscbnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeward has not lost a set in since their loss at Butler two weeks ago. Cloud limped five hours to the southwest with a 1-8 Jayhawk Conference record. That makes what happened Saturday night all the more head scratching. Seward lost to Cloud 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 22-25. Seward made 21 errors compared to Cloud’s 14 and Seward had 11 service errors compared to Cloud’s four. Seyun Park had 14 kills in the loss. Berfin Mertcan had 50 assists. Seward falls to 16-5 overall and 9-3 in the Jayhawk. Cloud is 2-8 in the KJCCC and 12-12 overall. Seward travels to La Junta to play Otero Monday night.

www.kscbnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seward, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Seward, KS
Sports
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scratching#Cloud#Jayhawk Conference

Comments / 0

Community Policy