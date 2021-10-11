Seward Suffers Head Scratching Loss to Cloud

Seward has not lost a set in since their loss at Butler two weeks ago. Cloud limped five hours to the southwest with a 1-8 Jayhawk Conference record. That makes what happened Saturday night all the more head scratching. Seward lost to Cloud 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 22-25. Seward made 21 errors compared to Cloud’s 14 and Seward had 11 service errors compared to Cloud’s four. Seyun Park had 14 kills in the loss. Berfin Mertcan had 50 assists. Seward falls to 16-5 overall and 9-3 in the Jayhawk. Cloud is 2-8 in the KJCCC and 12-12 overall. Seward travels to La Junta to play Otero Monday night.