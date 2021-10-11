Perennials with purpose

With the fear of shortages and feelings of food insecurity over the past year and a half, at one point or another, many have asked themselves, “would I be able to fend for myself if society broke down?” It’s a very intriguing question given that we are very dependent on our food systems and therefore quite disconnected from agriculture in general, which puts us even further away from identifying plants in the wild that we can eat or use. For millennia, before modern agriculture and industrial domestication of plants, our ancestors depended on finding the plants they needed for food, medicine and more. But over just a handful of generations 99% of humans lost most working knowledge about how to search nature for the things we need.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO