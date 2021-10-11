CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Perennials with purpose

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf put in front of a jury of his peers, Frank Oberle believes he would win the case for planting prairie on farms. Oberle, who owns 300 acres of tallgrass prairie and 100 acres of row crop ground near Novinger, Missouri, has had 1.5 miles of prairie strips growing for over 15 years.

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

7 Perennials You Should Divide in the Fall

Get more plants for less by dividing perennials at the right time. Dividing plants is good for the look and health of your garden. Overcrowded plants compete for resources, and they’re more at risk for plant diseases. Dividing is also an easy way to get cheap plants. You can divide and replant in your yard, or give away the extras to friends and neighbors. To divide plants successfully, timing is important.
GARDENING
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bulbs and perennials to plant under trees

Mature trees bring ornament and structure to a residential landscape. But the ground beneath their dense canopies can be dry and barren. Establishing a planting under trees is not easy but can be achieved — with care. Roots are vital for growth and survival; they anchor a tree, absorb water...
GARDENING
wisfarmer.com

New UW-led $10M project to study, support diverse perennial forage systems

With the support of a $10 million grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, a multi-state team of researchers is embarking on an effort to study diverse perennial forage systems and to promote their adoption across the United States. The project, led by the University of Wisconsin–Madison,...
MADISON, WI
Newswise

New grant will help break new ground with perennial cover crops

Newswise — AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University scientists are developing new approaches to cover crops that incorporate perennial groundcovers, a development that could break down barriers keeping farmers from adopting the cover cropping more widely. A diverse team of 18 scientists led by D. Raj Raman, Morrill Professor of...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
geneseorepublic.com

Growing giants in the land of pumpkins

Illinois grows lots of pumpkins. Some nurture giant ones. Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm in Minooka hosted a statewide contest to honor the largest giant Sept. 25. The event was sponsored by the Illinois Giant Pumpkin Growers Association. Last year, Henry Bartimus of Dewitt raised the biggest pumpkin, weighing a hefty...
AGRICULTURE
The Waynedale News

Exploring Wild Edible Plants

With the fear of shortages and feelings of food insecurity over the past year and a half, at one point or another, many have asked themselves, “would I be able to fend for myself if society broke down?” It’s a very intriguing question given that we are very dependent on our food systems and therefore quite disconnected from agriculture in general, which puts us even further away from identifying plants in the wild that we can eat or use. For millennia, before modern agriculture and industrial domestication of plants, our ancestors depended on finding the plants they needed for food, medicine and more. But over just a handful of generations 99% of humans lost most working knowledge about how to search nature for the things we need.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French maize harvest stays slow, winter cereal sowing picks up

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Maize harvesting in France, the European Union's largest grain producer, remained slow last week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. An estimated 15% of the grain maize crop area had been harvested by Oct. 11, up from 7% a week earlier but well...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ro Khanna
San Angelo LIVE!

Don't Bogart That Joint...Uncle Sam Starts Counting Cannabis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will mail its first Hemp Acreage and Production Survey to 20,500 farmers across the nation beginning Oct. 18. Growing and harvesting hemp became legal under the 2018 Farm Bill created and sponsored by then U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway of Midland who represented San Angelo.  While marijuana is legal in 23 states, hemp is legal in every state.  The USDA is beginning to track hemp and logic would dictate that if marijuana ever became legal, the same process for tracking the hemp…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Agriculture Online

Farmall Land: It was never really about the tractors …

For a lot of the farmers and self-proclaimed “tractor nerds” I know, a trip to Farmall Land USA is a bucket list thing. If you’re reading this, it probably is on yours, too. I hope it is one you crossed off before Jerry and Joyce Mez turned off the lights for the final time about a year ago.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Surge in yields brings biggest U.S. soybean crop ever

The U.S. soybean hit parade, with record production in 2016, 2017, and 2018, will continue this year with the largest crop ever, the government forecast on Tuesday with the harvest in full swing. A late-summer surge in likely yields per acre prompted the USDA to say the crop will be 2% larger than its previous estimate.
AGRICULTURE
Thrive Global

Amanda Stone of A&M Agency: “PURPOSE”

My purpose is to elevate the life experience by creating experiences and places for people to enjoy with those who matter most to them. This influences not only the projects that my companies deliver for our clients, but also how I lead my teams and prioritize time with my family and friends.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Soil Health#Economic Environment#Perennials#Perennial Crop#Strips
Thrive Global

Shiri Avnery of Thistle: “Purpose”

Having a company mission that aligns with your passion is so important to help keep that spark burning over the long term and go the extra mile. And it’s important to always be able to recenter yourself around your purpose when things get tough and you’re lost in the day to day.
ECONOMY
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Is It Legal to Sleep in a Moving RV?

Ever since the pandemic, camping has become even more popular. Camper trailers, motorhomes, and RVs are all selling like hotcakes. One thing that seems to get overlooked is the laws that dictate what you’re allowed to do and not do when traveling with one. According to Cruise America, campers have...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
105.5 The Wolf

This One Connecticut Road is Considered the Scariest in the State

It's the time of year when we actually look for things to scare us, and according to some, there's one road in Connecticut that is considered the scariest in the state. You've probably driven down a dark and scary road at one point or another, and it can be pretty terrifying. Well there's one road in Connecticut that only those with ice in the veins drive down, and that road is Saw Mill City Road in Shelton.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Oxygen

Native American Woman In Oklahoma Convicted Of Manslaughter Over Miscarriage

Prosectors in Oklahoma successfully argued to a jury this month that a woman who had a miscarriage was guilty of the manslaughter of her non-viable fetus. Brittney Poolaw, 21, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter by a Comanche County jury on Oct. 5 for the death of her fetus that had a gestational age of 15 to 17 weeks, reported ABC affiliate KSWO in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was charged with in the case on Mar. 16, 2020 after a miscarriage that occurred on Jan. 4, 2020.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing charges after allegedly carving a runway into a field behind his home and using it as a private airport. Jeffrey Walker, 57, of Afton, is charged with five misdemeanor counts for violating city restrictions for airstrips, takeoffs and landings, court documents filed this week in Washington County show. (credit: CBS) According to the documents, multiple people in the area complained after observing Walker and/or other pilots landing or taking off in airplanes on his property, which is located in rural Afton. Satellite imagery from Google Maps shows what appears to be an airstrip...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces $15.4 Million In Rebuild Illinois Capital Funding To Boost Wet Lab Development

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to announce a $15.4 million investment in the Rebuild Illinois funded Wet Lab Capital program to support 8 new wet lab spaces throughout Illinois – helping to make way for advancements in research and medicine, grow startups and make Illinois more competitive in life sciences. Wet labs are where cutting-edge research in life sciences occurs and represent a critical component Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy