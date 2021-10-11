CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Ivanka and Jared get a hero's welcome in Jerusalem to celebrate Trump's signing of the Abraham Accords: Kushner tells the Knesset the Middle East is 'changing' after meeting former prime minister Netanyahu at glitzy reception

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visited with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ahead of the first meeting of the Caucus for Promoting the Abraham Accords.

The Knesset panel, which was put together by Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law when they served as senior presidential advisers, promotes U.S.-brokered normalization deals.

'We are very pleased to meet with our close friends Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Welcome to Jerusalem!' Netanyahu wrote in a tweet with an image of himself and his wife, Sara, with Trump and Kushner.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy thanked Kushner for his 'tremendous' efforts to establish the accords.

The Abraham Accords have even been endorsed by President Joe Biden's administration.

Ruth Wasserman Lande, a leader of the Knesset, released a statement claiming she and co-leader Lukud Ofir Akunis will work toward strengthening economic and tourism ties with other countries who are part of the accords.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pv9fT_0cNhTWsu00
Jared Kushner (left) and Ivanka Trump (right) met with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (second left) and his wife Sara (second right) on Monday ahead of the inaugural meeting of the Abraham Accords
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjuOz_0cNhTWsu00
Along with the image Netanyahu posted a tweet welcoming his 'close friends' to Jerusalem
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhEez_0cNhTWsu00
Ivanka and Jared arrive at the first meeting of the Abraham Accords Caucus at the Knesset on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlfIA_0cNhTWsu00
Left to right: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Knesset Members Ruth Wasserman Lande and Ofir Akunis, Israel's Opposition leader and former PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and Sara Netanyahu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADEhd_0cNhTWsu00
During remarks at the Knesset Monday, Kushner said 'the Middle East in changing,' and focusing on cooperation and economic growth would make 'our dream of peace come true'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3OE3_0cNhTWsu00
Ivanka and Jared speak with former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) at the launch of the 'Friedman Center for Peace through Strength' at the Museum of Tolerance on Monday

Her statement also claims that the parliamentary group will work to 'formulate future agreements with other countries.'

Kushner, who is Jewish, thanked the people involved in promoting the normalization accords.

He said 'the Middle East in changing,' and said focus on cooperation and economic growth would make 'our dream of peace come true.'

One of Donald Trump's biggest accomplishments as president, he and other Republicans have stated, is achieving peace in the Middle East through brokering a deal with Israel, the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.

Former President Trump also moved recognition of the capital of Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, also moving the U.S. embassy to the holy city.

Following the Knesset meeting on Monday Ivanka and Jared attended the launch of the 'Friedman Center for Peace through Strength' at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem.

The couple was spotted speaking with former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmG4r_0cNhTWsu00
Following the Knesset meeting on Monday Ivanka and Jared attended the launch of the 'Friedman Center for Peace through Strength' at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem with Mike Pompeo

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Knesset Speaker Levy joined the inaugural event on Monday with diplomats from the UAE and Morocco, after the two nations normalized ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords.

Levy called on other Middle Eastern nations to 'abandon the way of hate and follow the Abraham Accords towards normalization and peace with the State of Israel.'

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in his remarks before the panel on Monday thanked former President Trump and former Israeli Prime Minister, now opposition leader Netanyahu for their roles in developing the accords.

'I want to thank President Trump for his role in the agreements and thank opposition leader Netanyahu, who did a great thing with these agreements,' Lapid said.

Lapid is leaving for Washington, D.C. on Monday evening to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOS1p_0cNhTWsu00
Jared and Ivanka, who were unmasked, stand beside  the Netanyahus on Monday at the first Knesset meeting of the Abraham Accords
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdJ6U_0cNhTWsu00
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the inaugural event on Monday

'We renewed relations with Egypt, we opened embassies, we improved our relations with the US,' Lapid said. 'I call upon the Palestinians, and every Arab nation that is listening: We seek peace.'

'Peace is not a compromise or a weakness,' he added, 'but rather an embodiment of the human spirit. Those living in the Middle East are welcome to look around and see which countries are in a better position — those who seek peace, or those who seek war.'

'One of the subjects in my trip to Washington tonight is expanding the number of nations that are in this agreement,' Lapid said before the Knesset.

A spokesperson told CNN's Jerusalem correspondent that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet on Tuesday with Trump-era Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

It is unclear why the meeting with former Trump officials will take place with the new leader of Israel.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

US, Israel say they are exploring a ‘Plan B’ for Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Israel said Wednesday they are exploring a “Plan B” for dealing with Iran if the Islamic Republic does not return in good faith to negotiations to salvage the languishing landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said discussions between their […]
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

'I make no apologies': Pompeo says Trump administration was protecting sensitive information

In his first public comments since a Yahoo News investigation revealed discussions within the Trump administration in 2017 about kidnapping or even killing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he makes “no apologies” for the Trump administration’s actions to protect “real national security secrets.”. “I...
POTUS
MSNBC

Democrats finally have reason to celebrate one of Trump's threats

The Republican Party doesn't have a platform. Or a policy agenda. Or substantive issues it's eager to work on. Or compelling leaders who are ready to govern. What defines the contemporary GOP — the one thing that animates the party more than anything else — is an unshakable belief in a ridiculous lie about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The former president boasted at an Iowa rally this past weekend, "It's the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

EU diplomatic chief 'ready' to meet Iran on nuclear deal

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Friday he was "ready" to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels as part of efforts to revive the faltering 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Tehran it was time to fully return to the negotiating table. Wrapping up a trip to Washington, Borrell also brushed aside the notion of a "Plan B," or a possible military option as suggested this week by the United States and Israel, should Tehran fail to rejoin the accord aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear weapons. "I know that the Iranians want to have some kind of previous talks with me as coordinator and with some members of the board of the JCPOA," Borrell told reporters, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known. "I'm ready, I'm ready to do that," said Borrell. "But time is pressing."
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump’s 'coup 2.0': Obama lawyer warns 45 may sue National Archives in effort to withhold WH docs

As the GOP doubles down on Donald Trump’s “big lie,” the second highest-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, is falsely suggesting Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump is back fueling attacks on democracy during rallies. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC legal analyst and former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to break this all down as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation.Oct. 11, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Benny Gantz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knesset#Israeli#Jewish#Republicans#State
New York Post

Biden hosts Kenyan leader who is also facing family corruption claims

President Biden on Thursday warmly welcomed to the White House Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose family — like Biden’s own — is accused of shady overseas business ventures. Kenyatta and six relatives recently were exposed in the so-called Pandora Papers leak as owners of 13 offshore companies, one of which...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham: If Trump wins in 2024, 2nd term will be about 'revenge'

If former President Donald Trump runs and wins back the White House in 2024, his second term in office will be all about "revenge," his former press secretary said Monday. In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Stephanie Grisham said that the former president's administration often held back in pursuing retribution against his perceived political enemies because he was seeking reelection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

248K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy