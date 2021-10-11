Ivanka and Jared get a hero's welcome in Jerusalem to celebrate Trump's signing of the Abraham Accords: Kushner tells the Knesset the Middle East is 'changing' after meeting former prime minister Netanyahu at glitzy reception

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visited with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ahead of the first meeting of the Caucus for Promoting the Abraham Accords.

The Knesset panel, which was put together by Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law when they served as senior presidential advisers, promotes U.S.-brokered normalization deals.

'We are very pleased to meet with our close friends Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Welcome to Jerusalem!' Netanyahu wrote in a tweet with an image of himself and his wife, Sara, with Trump and Kushner.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy thanked Kushner for his 'tremendous' efforts to establish the accords.

The Abraham Accords have even been endorsed by President Joe Biden's administration.

Ruth Wasserman Lande, a leader of the Knesset, released a statement claiming she and co-leader Lukud Ofir Akunis will work toward strengthening economic and tourism ties with other countries who are part of the accords.

During remarks at the Knesset Monday, Kushner said 'the Middle East in changing,' and focusing on cooperation and economic growth would make 'our dream of peace come true'

Her statement also claims that the parliamentary group will work to 'formulate future agreements with other countries.'

Kushner, who is Jewish, thanked the people involved in promoting the normalization accords.

He said 'the Middle East in changing,' and said focus on cooperation and economic growth would make 'our dream of peace come true.'

One of Donald Trump's biggest accomplishments as president, he and other Republicans have stated, is achieving peace in the Middle East through brokering a deal with Israel, the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.

Former President Trump also moved recognition of the capital of Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, also moving the U.S. embassy to the holy city.

Following the Knesset meeting on Monday Ivanka and Jared attended the launch of the 'Friedman Center for Peace through Strength' at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem.

The couple was spotted speaking with former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Knesset Speaker Levy joined the inaugural event on Monday with diplomats from the UAE and Morocco, after the two nations normalized ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords.

Levy called on other Middle Eastern nations to 'abandon the way of hate and follow the Abraham Accords towards normalization and peace with the State of Israel.'

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in his remarks before the panel on Monday thanked former President Trump and former Israeli Prime Minister, now opposition leader Netanyahu for their roles in developing the accords.

'I want to thank President Trump for his role in the agreements and thank opposition leader Netanyahu, who did a great thing with these agreements,' Lapid said.

Lapid is leaving for Washington, D.C. on Monday evening to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

'We renewed relations with Egypt, we opened embassies, we improved our relations with the US,' Lapid said. 'I call upon the Palestinians, and every Arab nation that is listening: We seek peace.'

'Peace is not a compromise or a weakness,' he added, 'but rather an embodiment of the human spirit. Those living in the Middle East are welcome to look around and see which countries are in a better position — those who seek peace, or those who seek war.'

'One of the subjects in my trip to Washington tonight is expanding the number of nations that are in this agreement,' Lapid said before the Knesset.

A spokesperson told CNN's Jerusalem correspondent that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet on Tuesday with Trump-era Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

It is unclear why the meeting with former Trump officials will take place with the new leader of Israel.